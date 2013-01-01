bitcoin price chart bitcoin price chart bitcoin price chart bitcoin price chart

The following historical commit information, by author, was found in the repository.

Author Commits Insertions Deletions % of changes
--author=Satoshi Nakamoto557008980.97
21E141150430.01
Abraham Jewowich1410.00
Adam Weiss7149550.03
Addy Yeow1100.00
Ahmad Kazi1110.00
Akio Nakamura1110.00
AlSzacrel11300.00
Alex21030.00
Alex Morcos190723534291.57
Alex van der Peet12500.00
Alexander Kjeldaas584400.02
Alexander Regueiro1130.00
Alexey Vesnin1110.00
Alistair Buxton1100.00
Allan Doensen1960.00
Alon Muroch231200.05
Anditto Heristyo114140.00
Andreas Schildbach2200.00
Andrew14300.01
Andrew C4113360.02
Andrew Chow204491000.08
Andrew Poelstra23710.01
Andrey24180.01
Andrey Alekseenko1400.00
Andriy Voskoboinyk1200.00
Andy Alness11320.00
Arne Brutschy1430.00
Ashley Holman6764480.12
Awemany1600.00
Bardi Harborow1410.00
Benedict Chan2310.00
BitcoinPRReadingGroup1330.00
Bob McElrath62071420.05
Brandon Dahler4197215500.52
Brian Deery1220.00
Bryan Bishop1880.00
BtcDrak201408870.15
Carlo Alberto Ferraris2730.00
Casey Rodarmor148984580.20
Celil21070.00
Chirag Davé1730.00
Chris4650.00
Chris Arnesen1110.00
Chris Howie27030.01
Chris Moore196671590.12
Chris Stewart1300.00
Chris Wheeler113130.00
Christian Barcenas1220.00
Christian Decker2210.00
Christian von Roques3113140.02
Chuck145110.01
Clark Gaebel23490.01
Clinton Christian172550.02
Corinne Dashjr150500.01
Cory Fields2461004277622.62
Cozz Lovan6733387260.60
CryptAxe3440.00
Dagur Valberg Johannsson1310.00
Daira Hopwood112120.00
Dan Helfman1310.00
Daniel Cousens1058610.02
Daniel Folkinshteyn31811400.05
Daniel Holbert1020.00
Daniel Kraft297474490.18
Daniel Larimer2400.00
Daniel Newton13400.01
David A. Harding1270.00
David FRANCOIS2430.00
David Griffith1110.00
David Grogan111410.02
David Hill31580.00
David Joel Schwartz4116530.02
David Perry233300.05
David Serrano1330.00
Denis Lukianov1110.00
Derek Miller1220.00
Derek7011110.00
Diego Viola1110.00
Dimitris Tsapakidis150500.01
Doug265220.01
Doug Huff33860.01
Douglas Huff1110.00
Douglas Roark222160.01
Drak1110.00
Dwayne C. Litzenberger213100.00
Dylan Noblesmith266550.02
ENikS1353510.02
Earlz132210.01
Elias Rohrer1010.00
Elliot Olds1900.00
Eric Lombrozo31278016400.65
Eric R. Schulz2330.00
Eric S. Bullington1430.00
Eric Shaw35180.01
Eric Shaw Jr13200.00
Eric Swanson1410.00
Ethan Heilman3471550.08
EthanHeilman335260.05
Everett Forth13610.01
Fabian H jr.1970.00
Fabian Raetz1550.00
Federico Bond2300.00
Flavien Charlon2550.00
Fordy349480.01
Forrest Voight8181750.04
Francesco 'makevoid' Canessa11960.00
Gavin Andresen39219510140994.95
Geoffrey Tsui1560.00
Giel van Schijndel298676090.22
Glenn Willen1170.00
Greg Griffith1050.00
Greg Walker1110.00
Gregory Maxwell142221615780.56
Gregory Sanders214461150.08
Haakon Nilsen11700.00
Hampus Sjöberg21300.00
Han Lin Yap4670.00
HarryWu1110.00
Heath170720.02
Hector Jusforgues1110.00
Huang Le471210.01
Ian Kelling2220.00
Ian T1110.00
Isidoro Ghezzi1100.00
Ivan Pustogarov1610.00
Ivo van der Sangen1100.00
J Ross Nicoll1110.00
JaSK165592610.12
Jack Grigg6281140.04
James Burkle1900.00
James Evans2220.00
James O'Beirne8863790.14
Jameson Lopp59110.00
Janne Pulkkinen598420.02
Jeff Garzik2081103065372.59
Jeremy Rubin2817582740.30
Jiaxing Wang2840.00
Jimmy Song143231270.07
Joao Fonseca2981450.04
Joel Kaartinen1100.00
JoelKatz263180.01
Joerie de Gram1110.00
Johannes Henninger1320.00
John Maguire41860.00
John Newbery148449043731.30
Johnathan Corgan3171780.03
Johnson Lau1710111020.16
Jon Lund Steffensen315070.02
Jonas Nick219020.03
Jonas Schnelli3351223876972.94
Jordan Lewis849300.01
Jorge Timón74222619750.62
Josh Lehan3205150.03
João Barbosa11237690.05
Julian Haight1110.00
Julian Langschaedel1330.00
Kalle Alm354170.01
Kamil Domanski158477830.24
Kangmo21250.00
Karl-Johan Alm21152312980.42
Kaz Wesley152291800.06
Kewde1140.00
Khalahan16600.01
Kosta Zertsekel18120.00
Lauda2880.00
Leviathn102880.04
LongShao0071010.00
Luca Venturini22302150.07
Luke1110.00
Luke Dashjr222611730221.35
Luv Khemani13200.00
Manuel Araoz3103130.02
Marcel Krüger1030.00
Marco1860.00
MarcoFalke230433539401.22
Marcos Mayorga1220.00
Marijn Stollenga119190.01
Mario Dian275840.02
Marius Hanne2110.00
Mark Friedenbach126143920.15
Marko Bencun81461500.04
Masahiko Hyuga1110.00
Mathy Vanvoorden1110.00
Matt1110.00
Matt Corallo3861280761792.80
Matt Quinn1530.00
Matthew Bogosian1110.00
Matthew English1220.00
Matthew King320270.01
Matthew Zipkin3128130.02
Matthias Grundmann1040.00
Meeh1100.00
Micha614100.00
Michael1110.00
Michael Bauer11100.00
Michael Ford33163314030.45
Michael Goldstein1110.00
Michael Hendricks549140.01
Michael Rotarius343290.01
Michagogo2220.00
Mike Cassano11020.00
Mike Hearn11242684793.64
Mikerah1110.00
Misbakh-Soloviev Vadim A1182470.03
Mitchell Cash2330.00
Murch334180.01
Mustafa251250.01
Nick1400.00
Nick Bosma15510.01
Nicolas Benoit219190.01
Nicolas DORIER18100.01
Nicolas Dorier1110.00
NicolasDorier175912390.12
Nils Schneider1116156240.85
Noel Tiernan13600.01
Olivier Langlois134140.01
Patick Strateman1789460.02
Patrick Strateman4811388180.29
Patrick Varilly11530.00
Paul Georgiou1640.00
Pavel Janík7611649810.32
Pavel Vasin935240.01
Pavlos Antoniou21240.00
Pavol Rusnak32080.00
Pedro Branco4897400.14
Peter Josling1550.00
Peter Todd7916417280.35
Petter Reinholdtsen1110.00
Philip Kaufmann542777560892.04
Pieter Wuille854766123747916.80
Prayag Verma1110.00
Puru1110.00
R E Broadley321721100.04
Rav3nPL1110.00
René Nyffenegger15180.00
Ricardo M. Correia9174350.03
Ricardo Velhote16330.01
Richard Schwab221120.00
Rob Van Mieghem1330.00
Robert Backhaus4620.00
Robert McLaughlin1110.00
Roman Mindalev53950.01
Ross Nicoll7161600.03
Roy Badami4218630.04
Ruben Dario Ponticeli1770.00
Ruben Dario Ponticelli312110.00
Ruben de Vries1720.00
Rubén Darío Ponticelli1500.00
Rune K Svendsen1500.00
Rune K. Svendsen32320.00
Russell Yanofsky92309810070.60
Rusty Russell211170.00
Ryan Havar3330.00
Ryan Niebur1020.00
S. Matthew English110100.00
Sanjay Ghemawat124620.04
Satoshi Nakamoto2421148240.43
Scott Ellis2408190.06
Sergey Kazenyuk1110.00
SergioDemianLerner3505440.08
Sev1110.00
Shane Wegner1500.00
Shaul Kfir317130.00
Simon Males1200.00
Simon de la Rouviere1220.00
Simone Madeo12170.00
Spencer Lievens2810.00
Stanislas Marion11880.00
Stephane Glondu1110.00
Stephen1400.00
Stuart Cardall12300.00
Stéphane Gimenez244110.01
Subo19781220.00
Suhas Daftuar1701491317432.45
Takashi Mitsuta11140.00
Tariq Bashir1200.00
Teran McKinney1330.00
TheLazieR Yip1110.00
Thomas Holenstein36341990.12
Thomas Kerin235130.01
Thomas Snider671730.02
Thomas Zander273150.01
Timothy Redaelli2330.00
Timothy Stranex1220.00
Tom Harding175951660.11
Trevin Hofmann1320.00
Tyler Hardin312880.02
UdjinM6456300.01
Vegard Nossum66300.01
Venkatesh Srinivas4970.00
Veres Lajos117170.01
Victor Leschuk1220.00
Vinnie Falco325682255587.54
Virgil Dupras1720.00
Vitalii Demianets1110.00
Warren Togami852350.01
Whit J2220.00
William Yager1320.00
Witchspace21650.00
Wladimir J. van der Laan1098796242924916.03
Wladimir van der Laan1400.00
Yoichi Hirai2140.00
Yuri Zhykin25700.01
Zak Wilcox2420.00
accraze4530.00
adlawren1830.00
aideca21740.00
antonio-fr1110.00
ayeowch1110.00
azeteki1310.00
b6393ce9-d324-4fe1-996b-acf82dbc3d531110.00
bikinibabe1220.00
bitsofproof1110.00
calebogden1770.00
cardpuncher1110.00
charlescharles1110.00
coblee15800.01
coderrr216820.03
constantined25212220.11
crowning-2220.00
daniel211140.00
darksh1ne1220.00
dexX713195440.04
ditto-b2720.00
djpnewton112120.00
dllud11200.00
error101110.00
face214140.00
fanquake1545630.02
fcicq42470.00
freewil4890.00
fsb4000623140.01
gavinandresen1813563940.26
gjs27812600.00
gubatron4513900.09
imharrywu2120.00
instagibbs23460990.08
isle298369443650.19
jl201211230.00
jloughry1990.00
jmacwhyte1110.00
jnewbery10297800.06
jonnynewbs446940.02
jtimon72288463951.37
justmoon1106000.16
kazcw335230.01
kevin1100.00
keystrike1320.00
kirit931320.00
kirkalx1720.00
kjj242970.01
kobake2330.00
langerhans1200.00
laszloh1110.00
leijurv1990.00
lizhi1030.00
lpescher2210.00
maiiz1110.00
mark1400.00
matthias1220.00
mb300sd222150.01
mrbandrews1530451790.47
mruddy104821050.09
nomnombtc1110.00
ntrgn1220.00
p2k33411020.07
patrick s25860.01
paveljanik920200.01
peryaudo1240.00
phantomcircuit2620.00
philsong1110.00
practicalswift724757720.18
pryds1990.00
pstratem1820.00
ptschip416890.03
randy-waterhouse1200.00
rodasmith1220.00
rxl138260.01
s_nakamoto21332365188727.54
sandakersmann12622620.08
sandos1200.00
shaolinfry116170.00
shshshsh2630.00
sinetek626140.01
sirius-m16416023566.18
sje113501960.23
sje3975481630.08
super3252610.02
svost1220.00
tcatm11941260.03
theuni3720.00
tm3141591100.00
tnaka1100.00
tucenaber1200.00
tulip1660.00
vhf / victor felder11610.00
whythat764840.02
wodry1110.00
xanatos1214630.01
zathras-crypto12120.00
ロハン ダル1880.00
 

Below are the number of rows from each author that have survived and are still intact in the current revision.

Author Rows Stability Age % in comments
21E143162.023.625.810.02
Abraham Jewowich250.072.00.000.00
Adam Weiss12080.525.826.670.06
Ahmad Kazi1100.01.90.000.00
Akio Nakamura1100.00.40.000.00
Alex Morcos428259.215.020.202.23
Alex van der Peet1352.025.20.000.01
Alexander Kjeldaas7083.356.210.000.04
Alexander Regueiro1100.015.20.000.00
Alexey Vesnin1100.010.50.000.00
Allan Doensen888.93.40.000.00
Alon Muroch8527.239.721.180.04
Anditto Heristyo1392.96.80.000.01
Andrew Chow455101.36.312.530.24
Andrew Poelstra2054.137.525.000.01
Andrey1229.355.10.000.01
Andriy Voskoboinyk2100.025.30.000.00
Andy Alness13100.033.90.000.01
Arne Brutschy375.021.50.000.00
Ashley Holman56373.734.38.700.29
Awemany6100.03.60.000.00
Benedict Chan133.334.30.000.00
BitcoinPRReadingGroup3100.026.8100.000.00
Bob McElrath17886.07.23.930.09
Brandon Dahler93947.651.00.210.49
Brian Deery2100.08.0100.000.00
Bryan Bishop562.532.10.000.00
BtcDrak12287.113.121.310.06
Casey Rodarmor74282.623.214.020.39
Chris Moore35953.847.515.600.19
Chris Stewart3100.013.80.000.00
Chris Wheeler753.818.071.430.00
Christian Barcenas2100.010.8100.000.00
Christian von Roques1614.258.037.500.01
Chuck920.045.588.890.00
Clark Gaebel1955.968.50.000.01
Corinne Dashjr3366.026.684.850.02
Cory Fields488548.621.85.362.55
Cozz Lovan211663.441.97.041.10
CryptAxe4100.03.875.000.00
Dagur Valberg Johannsson266.79.20.000.00
Daira Hopwood325.029.50.000.00
Dan Helfman3100.075.10.000.00
Daniel Cousens3662.117.22.780.02
Daniel Kraft39552.930.613.670.21
David Hill1386.723.023.080.01
David Joel Schwartz32.663.10.000.00
David Serrano133.350.60.000.00
Denis Lukianov1100.015.90.000.00
Derek Miller150.09.7100.000.00
Derek7011100.035.30.000.00
Diego Viola1100.021.8100.000.00
Dimitris Tsapakidis4998.00.963.270.03
Doug5686.26.821.430.03
Douglas Roark2090.95.910.000.01
Dwayne C. Litzenberger215.463.00.000.00
Dylan Noblesmith3350.068.024.240.02
ENikS2445.334.30.000.01
Earlz1959.429.70.000.01
Eric Lombrozo67824.447.69.140.35
Eric R. Schulz266.730.80.000.00
Eric Shaw4078.416.52.500.02
Eric Shaw Jr36112.57.816.670.02
Ethan Heilman27758.817.712.270.14
EthanHeilman26274.419.29.160.14
Fabian Raetz360.038.50.000.00
Federico Bond3100.037.90.000.00
Flavien Charlon240.032.00.000.00
Forrest Voight158.361.80.000.01
Francesco 'makevoid' Canessa19100.016.40.000.01
Gavin Andresen646833.249.112.693.38
Geoffrey Tsui5100.08.70.000.00
Giel van Schijndel15017.370.36.000.08
Greg Walker1100.07.8100.000.00
Gregory Maxwell124556.214.714.620.65
Gregory Sanders673150.914.616.200.35
Haakon Nilsen952.940.111.110.00
Hampus Sjöberg1292.310.341.670.01
Han Lin Yap350.047.30.000.00
HarryWu1100.031.90.000.00
Hector Jusforgues1100.039.30.000.00
Huang Le912.737.033.330.00
Ian Kelling2100.04.50.000.00
Ivo van der Sangen1100.07.60.000.00
J Ross Nicoll10910900.028.36.420.06
JaSK24143.138.82.900.13
Jack Grigg27296.83.519.850.14
James Evans5250.03.90.000.00
James O'Beirne59669.121.514.260.31
Jameson Lopp444.45.60.000.00
Janne Pulkkinen33.169.70.000.00
Jeff Garzik347031.544.93.981.81
Jeremy Rubin151085.98.129.540.79
Jiaxing Wang787.510.00.000.00
Jimmy Song31096.02.624.520.16
Joao Fonseca7576.514.913.330.04
Joel Kaartinen1100.064.00.000.00
JoelKatz69109.571.80.000.04
John Newbery322571.84.217.801.68
Johnathan Corgan1588.25.06.670.01
Johnson Lau86685.79.412.590.45
Jon Lund Steffensen11878.751.76.780.06
Jonas Nick15581.613.625.810.08
Jonas Schnelli774863.320.67.334.04
Jordan Lewis612.274.10.000.00
Jorge Timón136061.115.14.780.71
Josh Lehan9043.945.717.780.05
João Barbosa13958.615.710.070.07
Julian Haight1100.036.50.000.00
Kamil Domanski15318.135.31.310.08
Kangmo866.743.050.000.00
Karl-Johan Alm131186.16.33.130.68
Kaz Wesley20187.813.013.930.10
Kewde1100.03.30.000.00
Khalahan23.074.80.000.00
Kosta Zertsekel787.537.428.570.00
Lauda675.06.0100.000.00
Luca Venturini12253.029.211.480.06
Luke1100.033.10.000.00
Luke Dashjr271244.327.45.751.42
Luv Khemani3196.916.616.130.02
Manuel Araoz7774.839.62.600.04
MarcoFalke279964.615.415.721.46
Marcos Mayorga2100.02.60.000.00
Marijn Stollenga19100.04.60.000.01
Mario Dian4458.72.94.550.02
Mark Friedenbach32552.934.78.310.17
Marko Bencun10571.92.57.620.05
Masahiko Hyuga1100.08.20.000.00
Mathy Vanvoorden1100.038.3100.000.00
Matt1100.017.40.000.00
Matt Bogosian1100.038.30.000.00
Matt Corallo628749.124.911.323.28
Matt Quinn360.023.533.330.00
Matthew King1470.012.635.710.01
Matthew Zipkin11186.76.311.710.06
Micha428.639.40.000.00
Michael Bauer545.543.70.000.00
Michael Goldstein1100.03.9100.000.00
Michael Hendricks2142.966.09.520.01
Michael Rotarius2865.15.80.000.01
Mike Cassano880.055.337.500.00
Mike Hearn565323.360.412.102.95
Mikerah1100.02.8100.000.00
Misbakh-Soloviev Vadim A2212.170.70.000.01
Mitchell Cash3100.011.166.670.00
Murch1132.419.30.000.01
Mustafa2345.116.226.090.01
Nick250.019.90.000.00
Nick Bosma4785.569.117.020.02
Nicolas Benoit842.128.70.000.00
NicolasDorier46779.010.16.640.24
Nils Schneider116.868.99.090.01
Olivier Langlois823.545.20.000.00
Patrick Strateman66958.817.12.240.35
Paul Georgiou583.324.20.000.00
Pavel Janík90477.719.22.650.47
Pavel Vasin2674.323.93.850.01
Pavlos Antoniou12100.01.30.000.01
Pavol Rusnak1365.020.515.380.01
Pedro Branco75183.711.87.060.39
Peter Todd85251.930.737.790.44
Petter Reinholdtsen1100.053.20.000.00
Philip Kaufmann428155.143.213.642.23
Pieter Wuille4292656.028.911.4922.40
Puru1100.014.50.000.00
R E Broadley4526.232.06.670.02
René Nyffenegger5100.00.00.000.00
Ricardo Velhote5282.52.111.540.03
Richard Schwab942.951.90.000.00
Rob Van Mieghem3100.028.50.000.00
Robert Backhaus233.346.80.000.00
Robert McLaughlin1100.08.40.000.00
Roy Badami14867.937.912.840.08
Ruben Dario Ponticelli13108.339.815.380.01
Ruben de Vries457.127.8100.000.00
Rune K. Svendsen1252.253.30.000.01
Russell Yanofsky213168.85.516.611.11
Rusty Russell872.715.10.000.00
Ryan Havar133.32.00.000.00
S. Matthew English12120.08.916.670.01
Scott Ellis478117.253.73.140.25
SergioDemianLerner20.434.40.000.00
Sev1100.011.00.000.00
Shaul Kfir529.428.220.000.00
Simon Males150.023.90.000.00
Simone Madeo2100.02.2100.000.00
Spencer Lievens787.52.30.000.00
Stanislas Marion1583.39.50.000.01
Stephane Glondu1100.059.80.000.00
Stephen250.025.20.000.00
Stuart Cardall1460.938.10.000.01
Subo19782100.041.20.000.00
Suhas Daftuar1140476.518.817.225.95
Tariq Bashir2100.051.40.000.00
Teran McKinney3100.034.90.000.00
TheLazieR Yip1100.012.90.000.00
Thomas Holenstein41865.942.81.670.22
Thomas Kerin2160.017.70.000.01
Thomas Snider6591.55.512.310.03
Thomas Zander2737.030.60.000.01
Tom Harding16227.228.516.670.08
Tyler Hardin12597.714.22.400.07
UdjinM65191.19.017.650.03
Vegard Nossum3250.871.76.250.02
Venkatesh Srinivas111.171.30.000.00
Veres Lajos1588.223.360.000.01
Vinnie Falco1948575.950.512.0810.17
Virgil Dupras114.357.60.000.00
Warren Togami3261.521.86.250.02
Whit J2100.036.40.000.00
William Yager133.350.30.000.00
Witchspace16.278.80.000.00
Wladimir J. van der Laan2725834.238.711.8614.22
accraze360.015.00.000.00
adlawren8100.011.30.000.00
aideca17100.05.10.000.01
calebogden342.918.266.670.00
celil-kj2100.072.10.000.00
coblee3051.750.010.000.02
coderrr9154.259.86.590.05
crowning-150.018.10.000.00
daniel327.325.80.000.00
dexX716685.128.112.650.09
ditto-b457.140.125.000.00
djpnewton25208.329.90.000.01
error101100.019.40.000.00
face642.914.90.000.00
fanquake18314068.938.197.870.96
fcicq833.349.20.000.00
fsb40001565.217.040.000.01
gavinandresen241.879.50.000.01
gubatron33264.738.810.840.17
isle298390896.29.141.300.47
jloughry666.717.133.330.00
jonnynewbs4495.79.931.820.02
jtimon72025.034.86.530.38
justmoon20.259.90.000.00
kirit93266.74.80.000.00
kirkalx685.717.40.000.00
kjj21137.956.49.090.01
kobake3100.04.80.000.00
langerhans2100.039.350.000.00
leijurv666.711.166.670.00
matthias2100.08.50.000.00
mb300sd1672.721.26.250.01
mrbandrews236277.617.425.701.23
mruddy40483.820.520.050.21
p2k18454.069.17.070.10
peryaudo2100.039.90.000.00
phantomcircuit6100.045.183.330.00
practicalswift45194.92.315.740.24
pryds222.235.50.000.00
ptschip4426.222.115.910.02
rodasmith2100.010.20.000.00
rxl2668.439.4100.000.01
s_nakamoto5721.886.914.340.30
sandakersmann207.631.0100.000.01
shaolinfry16100.02.412.500.01
shshshsh116.738.20.000.00
sinetek2180.830.814.290.01
sirius-m27416.60.09.051.43
sje103576.744.60.000.54
tnaka1100.00.90.000.00
tulip233.319.80.000.00
whythat93145.312.66.450.05
wodry1100.07.50.000.00
xanatos750.058.50.000.00
zathras-crypto1361.927.723.080.01
ロハン ダル8100.05.10.000.00
 

The following history timeline has been gathered from the repository.

Author2009-082009-092009-102009-112009-122010-012010-022010-03
s_nakamoto
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
sirius-m
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
Modified Rows:402201156626072527186121894638
Author2010-052010-062010-072010-082010-092010-102010-112010-12
--author=Satoshi Nakamoto
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Gavin Andresen..
 
 
 
Satoshi Nakamoto
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Witchspace.
gavinandresen
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
laszloh.
s_nakamoto
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Modified Rows:118011521708037742738102619461061
Author2011-012011-022011-032011-042011-052011-062011-072011-08
Abraham Jewowich.
Carlo Alberto Ferraris..
Celil.
Chris.
Chris Howie.
Chris Moore
 
 
Dan Helfman.
Daniel Folkinshteyn
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Daniel Holbert.
David FRANCOIS..
Doug Huff..
Dylan Noblesmith.
Eric Swanson.
Fabian H jr..
Forrest Voight.
Gavin Andresen
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Giel van Schijndel..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Han Lin Yap..
James Burkle.
Jeff Garzik
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
...
 
 
 
JoelKatz.
Joerie de Gram.
Johannes Henninger.
John Maguire.
Jordan Lewis.
Luke Dashjr
 
..
Marius Hanne.
Matt Corallo
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
...
 
 
 
 
.
Misbakh-Soloviev Vadim A
 
 
Nils Schneider.
Patrick Varilly.
Pieter Wuille
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Ricardo M. Correia.
Shane Wegner.
Stéphane Gimenez..
Vegard Nossum.
Venkatesh Srinivas.
Wladimir J. van der Laan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Wladimir van der Laan.
gjs278.
mark.
sandos.
tcatm.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Modified Rows:2672616181171338841490374113723
Author2011-092011-102011-112011-122012-012012-022012-032012-04
Alistair Buxton.
Chris Moore..
Clark Gaebel
 
Daniel Folkinshteyn..
David Joel Schwartz.
David Perry
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Dwayne C. Litzenberger.
Dylan Noblesmith
 
 
 
Forrest Voight
 
 
 
.
Gavin Andresen
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Gregory Maxwell..
Janne Pulkkinen..
Jeff Garzik..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Joel Kaartinen.
JoelKatz.
Khalahan.
Luke Dashjr...
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
.
Matt Corallo.
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Michael.
Michael Ford.
Michael Hendricks..
Nick Bosma
 
 
Nils Schneider
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
...
Philip Kaufmann.
 
 
Pieter Wuille
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
R E Broadley.
Rune K Svendsen.
Timothy Redaelli.
Venkatesh Srinivas.
Victor Leschuk.
Wladimir J. van der Laan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
coderrr.
freewil.
nomnombtc.
p2k
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
sje397...
Modified Rows:12939153811627127489537319496798
Author2012-052012-062012-072012-082012-092012-102012-112012-12
Alex.
Alexander Kjeldaas
 
Andrey
 
 
Andrey Alekseenko.
Chris Moore
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Christian von Roques
 
 
 
 
 
David Joel Schwartz.
Douglas Huff.
Fordy.
Forrest Voight
 
 
 
 
 
 
Gavin Andresen
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
...
 
Giel van Schijndel
 
.
 
Gregory Maxwell.......
Jeff Garzik
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
.
Luke Dashjr
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Mark Friedenbach
 
Matt Corallo.
 
...
Michael Ford..
Michael Hendricks.
Mike Cassano.
Mike Hearn
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Peter Todd.
Philip Kaufmann
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Pieter Wuille
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
R E Broadley....
Ricardo M. Correia..
Richard Schwab.
Rune K. Svendsen..
Scott Ellis.
Stephane Glondu.
Virgil Dupras.
Wladimir J. van der Laan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
cardpuncher.
coderrr.
fanquake.....
justmoon.
kjj2..
sje397.
tucenaber.
xanatos....
Modified Rows:115192956360573771167333281853721
Author2013-012013-022013-032013-042013-052013-062013-072013-08
Andrew Poelstra.
Cory Fields
 
 
Cozz Lovan..
Daniel Larimer.
David Griffith.
David Grogan.
David Serrano.
Eric Lombrozo.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Forrest Voight.
Gavin Andresen
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Gregory Maxwell
 
 
 
 
....
Han Lin Yap.
Jeff Garzik.
 
 
 
 
..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Johnathan Corgan.
Jonas Schnelli
 
..
 
Luke Dashjr...
Matt Corallo
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
Micha.
Michael Ford.
Mike Hearn..
 
 
 
 
 
 
Nils Schneider.
Peter Todd....
Petter Reinholdtsen.
Philip Kaufmann.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
...
 
Pieter Wuille
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Rav3nPL.
Richard Schwab.
Robert Backhaus.
Roman Mindalev..
Rubén Darío Ponticelli.
Sanjay Ghemawat.
Tariq Bashir.
Vinnie Falco
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
William Yager.
Wladimir J. van der Laan
 
 
.
 
.
 
 
 
.
bitsofproof.
constantined
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
fcicq.
freewil.
mb300sd.
patrick s.
theuni.
vhf / victor felder.
Modified Rows:749910543134267853267689331683801
Author2013-092013-102013-112013-122014-012014-022014-032014-04
Addy Yeow.
Alon Muroch
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Ashley Holman.
Bardi Harborow.
Brandon Dahler
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Christian Decker.
Christian von Roques.
Chuck.
Cory Fields
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Cozz Lovan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Daniel Newton.
David Hill.
Eric S. Bullington.
Gavin Andresen
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Gregory Maxwell.....
Haakon Nilsen.
Hector Jusforgues.
Isidoro Ghezzi.
Jeff Garzik
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
Johnathan Corgan
 
 
 
 
 
Josh Lehan
 
Julian Langschaedel.
Kangmo.
Luke Dashjr....
Manuel Araoz
 
 
 
Matt Corallo..
Meeh.
Micha.
Michael Bauer.
Michagogo.
Mike Hearn..
Noel Tiernan.
Olivier Langlois.
Patrick Strateman.
Peter Todd
 
....
Philip Kaufmann
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Pieter Wuille
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
R E Broadley..
Robert Backhaus.
Ryan Niebur.
Scott Ellis
 
 
 
 
Sergey Kazenyuk.
Simon de la Rouviere.
Subo1978.
Thomas Holenstein
 
 
 
 
 
Timothy Stranex.
Warren Togami...
Wladimir J. van der Laan.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Yoichi Hirai.
b6393ce9-d324-4fe1-996b-acf82dbc3d53.
coblee
 
ditto-b..
gubatron
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
jtimon.
langerhans.
paveljanik.
peryaudo.
phantomcircuit.
philsong.
rxl
 
sje
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
super3..
theuni.
Modified Rows:192055681174246155422248318922128
Author2014-052014-062014-072014-082014-092014-102014-112014-12
21E14...
Adam Weiss..
Alex Morcos..
Andreas Schildbach..
Andrew Poelstra.
Andy Alness.
Ashley Holman.
 
 
 
Benedict Chan.
Bryan Bishop.
Clinton Christian.
Cory Fields.
 
...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Cozz Lovan..
 
 
..
Daniel Kraft..
 
..
David A. Harding.
David Hill.
Derek701.
Drak.
ENikS..
Eric R. Schulz.
Eric Shaw.
Everett Forth.
Fabian Raetz.
Federico Bond.
Flavien Charlon.
Gavin Andresen
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
...
 
Glenn Willen.
Gregory Maxwell....
HarryWu.
Heath.
Huang Le..
JaSK
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Jameson Lopp.
Jeff Garzik
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
Jonas Schnelli.
 
 
Julian Haight.
Kamil Domanski
 
 
 
 
 
 
Kosta Zertsekel.
LongShao007.
Luke.
Luke Dashjr.....
 
Mark Friedenbach
 
 
.
Mathy Vanvoorden.
Matt Corallo....
 
 
 
Matthew Bogosian.
Micha.
Michael Ford.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Mike Hearn.
Pavel Janík..
Pavel Vasin..
Peter Todd
 
.......
Philip Kaufmann.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
....
Pieter Wuille
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
R E Broadley.....
Ross Nicoll..
Roy Badami
 
.
Ruben Dario Ponticeli.
Ruben Dario Ponticelli...
Rune K. Svendsen.
SergioDemianLerner
 
.
Stuart Cardall.
Suhas Daftuar..
Teran McKinney.
Tom Harding
 
.
Trevin Hofmann.
Whit J..
Wladimir J. van der Laan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
Yoichi Hirai.
Zak Wilcox.
azeteki.
daniel.
dexX7..
dllud.
gubatron.
imharrywu.
jtimon
 
 
..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
kazcw..
kevin.
mrbandrews.
 
mruddy.
ntrgn.
paveljanik.
phantomcircuit.
pryds.
randy-waterhouse.
sandakersmann
 
 
shshshsh..
sinetek..
tm314159.
Modified Rows:44459352820087021185311848141597957
Author2015-012015-022015-032015-042015-052015-062015-072015-08
21E14.
Adam Weiss..
 
.
Alex Morcos..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Alex van der Peet.
Andriy Voskoboinyk.
BitcoinPRReadingGroup.
Casey Rodarmor.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Chris Arnesen.
Corinne Dashjr.
Cory Fields
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
 
..
 
Cozz Lovan
 
Daira Hopwood.
Daniel Kraft.....
Earlz.
Eric Lombrozo
 
Forrest Voight.
Gavin Andresen..
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
Gregory Maxwell....
Ivan Pustogarov.
J Ross Nicoll.
Jeff Garzik.
 
Jonas Schnelli
 
..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Jorge Timón
 
...
 
Josh Lehan.
Luca Venturini.
Luke Dashjr......
Marco.
Mark Friedenbach...
Matt Corallo
 
.
 
 
 
.
Matt Quinn.
Michael Ford...
Mike Hearn.
Nicolas Benoit.
Patrick Strateman
 
 
 
 
 
Paul Georgiou.
Pavel Janík..
 
 
Pavel Vasin...
Pavol Rusnak..
Peter Todd...
 
Philip Kaufmann
 
 
....
 
.
Pieter Wuille
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Rob Van Mieghem.
Ross Nicoll...
Ruben de Vries.
Shaul Kfir..
Simon Males.
Stephen.
Suhas Daftuar..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
.
Thomas Zander.
Tom Harding.
 
...
Veres Lajos.
Vitalii Demianets.
Wladimir J. van der Laan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
ayeowch.
bikinibabe.
charlescharles.
dexX7..
 
.
fsb4000..
jtimon..
 
lpescher.
mrbandrews
 
 
 
 
mruddy.
 
pstratem.
ptschip.
sinetek.
svost.
zathras-crypto.
Modified Rows:72642464818597254611910946812604
Author2015-092015-102015-112015-122016-012016-022016-032016-04
21E14..
AlSzacrel.
Alex Morcos...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Alexander Regueiro.
Andrew.
Andrew C.
 
 
Andrew Chow.
Arne Brutschy.
Ashley Holman.
Bob McElrath.
BtcDrak
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Casey Rodarmor.
Chris Moore..
Chris Wheeler.
Cory Fields..
 
 
.
Daniel Cousens...
Daniel Kraft...
David Hill.
Denis Lukianov.
Diego Viola.
Elias Rohrer.
Elliot Olds.
Eric Lombrozo..
Eric Shaw.
Ethan Heilman
 
 
 
 
EthanHeilman
 
Gavin Andresen
 
 
 
Gregory Maxwell......
 
 
Gregory Sanders..
Ian T.
James O'Beirne
 
 
..
Jeff Garzik
 
 
 
.
Joao Fonseca
 
 
 
 
 
Jonas Schnelli
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Jorge Timón...
 
..
João Barbosa...
 
 
 
Kaz Wesley.
Leviathn
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Luke Dashjr...
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
.
Luv Khemani.
Marcel Krüger.
MarcoFalke.
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Mark Friedenbach.
 
 
 
 
Matt.
Matt Corallo.
 
.
 
Matthew English.
Matthew Zipkin.
Murch..
Mustafa.
Nick.
NicolasDorier
 
 
 
 
Patick Strateman.
Patrick Strateman...
Pavel Janík.....
Pavel Vasin.
Peter Josling.
Peter Todd..
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Philip Kaufmann..
Pieter Wuille.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Prayag Verma.
R E Broadley.
Rusty Russell.
Ryan Havar.
Suhas Daftuar
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Thomas Kerin.
Tom Harding..
Wladimir J. van der Laan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Yuri Zhykin.
accraze.
antonio-fr.
calebogden.
crowning-.
daniel.
face.
fanquake..
instagibbs.
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
jloughry.
jmacwhyte.
kazcw.
kirkalx.
mb300sd.
mrbandrews..
mruddy.
 
paveljanik.....
ptschip...
tulip.
Modified Rows:671264071941243914367207258814342
Author2016-052016-062016-072016-082016-092016-102016-112016-12
21E14.
Alex Morcos
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Alexey Vesnin.
Anditto Heristyo.
Andrew Chow..
Bob McElrath.
Brian Deery.
BtcDrak....
Chirag Davé.
Chris Moore.
Chris Stewart.
Christian Barcenas.
Christian Decker.
Cory Fields
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Dagur Valberg Johannsson.
Daniel Cousens..
Daniel Kraft....
Derek Miller.
Ethan Heilman..
EthanHeilman
 
Francesco 'makevoid' Canessa.
Geoffrey Tsui.
Greg Walker.
Gregory Maxwell
 
.......
Gregory Sanders..
Hampus Sjöberg.
Ivo van der Sangen.
Jameson Lopp.
Jeremy Rubin.
 
 
 
Jiaxing Wang.
John Newbery.
Johnson Lau..
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Jon Lund Steffensen
 
Jonas Nick..
Jonas Schnelli
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
Jorge Timón.....
Karl-Johan Alm
 
 
.
Kaz Wesley...
 
Luke Dashjr.....
MarcoFalke
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
.
Masahiko Hyuga.
Matt Corallo.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Matthew King..
Michael Rotarius.
Mitchell Cash..
Nicolas DORIER.
NicolasDorier..
Patrick Strateman
 
 
..
 
 
 
...
Pavel Janík....
 
 
 
 
...
Pavel Vasin.
Pedro Branco.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Peter Todd...
Pieter Wuille
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Puru.
R E Broadley...
Robert McLaughlin.
Russell Yanofsky
 
 
 
 
.
 
S. Matthew English.
Sev.
Spencer Lievens.
Stanislas Marion.
Suhas Daftuar
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
TheLazieR Yip.
Thomas Kerin.
Thomas Snider.
Tyler Hardin
 
UdjinM6..
Warren Togami.
Wladimir J. van der Laan
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Yuri Zhykin.
accraze.
adlawren.
crowning-.
djpnewton.
error10.
fanquake..
fsb4000..
instagibbs.......
isle2983
 
 
 
 
..
jl2012.
jnewbery..
 
.
jonnynewbs...
leijurv.
lizhi.
maiiz.
matthias.
mrbandrews.
 
 
 
 
.
mruddy.
 
rodasmith.
whythat...
wodry.
Modified Rows:6515122405251485757257654585715908
Author2017-012017-022017-032017-042017-052017-062017-07
Ahmad Kazi.
Akio Nakamura.
Alex Morcos
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Allan Doensen.
Andrew Chow...
 
Awemany.
Bob McElrath
 
 
 
 
BtcDrak.
Cory Fields
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
 
.
CryptAxe...
Daniel Cousens.
Dimitris Tsapakidis.
Doug
 
Douglas Roark.
Eric Shaw Jr.
Greg Griffith.
Gregory Maxwell
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
...
Gregory Sanders.....
Ian Kelling.
Jack Grigg
 
 
 
James Evans..
Jameson Lopp.
Jeremy Rubin
 
 
 
 
 
 
...
Jimmy Song
 
 
 
 
.
John Newbery
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Johnathan Corgan.
Jonas Schnelli
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
Jorge Timón.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
João Barbosa.
Kalle Alm..
Karl-Johan Alm
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
Kewde.
Lauda.
Luke Dashjr.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
..
 
MarcoFalke
 
.....
Marcos Mayorga.
Marijn Stollenga.
Mario Dian..
Mark Friedenbach.
Marko Bencun...
Matt Corallo
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Matthew Zipkin.
Matthias Grundmann.
Michael Goldstein.
Michael Rotarius..
Mikerah.
Nicolas Dorier.
NicolasDorier..
 
 
Patrick Strateman.
Pavel Janík.......
Pavlos Antoniou.
Pavol Rusnak.
Pedro Branco
 
Peter Todd.
Pieter Wuille
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
René Nyffenegger.
Ricardo Velhote.
Russell Yanofsky
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
.
Ryan Havar..
Simone Madeo.
Spencer Lievens.
Suhas Daftuar
 
 
 
.
 
.
 
 
 
 
Takashi Mitsuta.
Thomas Snider...
Warren Togami.
Wladimir J. van der Laan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
...
aideca.
darksh1ne.
fanquake.
gubatron.
jonnynewbs
 
keystrike.
kirit93.
kobake.
mrbandrews
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
practicalswift
 
 
.
 
.
 
 
 
 
.
shaolinfry.
tnaka.
ロハン ダル.
Modified Rows:72858370743872257060105762155

The following files are suspiciously big (in order of severity).

src/secp256k1/src/tests.c (4146 estimated lines of code)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (3769 estimated lines of code)
src/validation.cpp (3579 estimated lines of code)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (3044 estimated lines of code)
src/net_processing.cpp (2727 estimated lines of code)
src/net.cpp (2632 estimated lines of code)
test/functional/test_framework/mininode.py (1767 estimated lines of code)
test/functional/p2p-segwit.py (1590 estimated lines of code)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (1531 estimated lines of code)
src/init.cpp (1461 estimated lines of code)
src/test/script_tests.cpp (1400 estimated lines of code)
src/script/interpreter.cpp (1285 estimated lines of code)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (1186 estimated lines of code)
src/chainparamsseeds.h (1183 estimated lines of code)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (1112 estimated lines of code)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (1085 estimated lines of code)
src/secp256k1/src/field_10x26_impl.h (977 estimated lines of code)
src/wallet/wallet.h (968 estimated lines of code)
src/txmempool.cpp (940 estimated lines of code)
test/functional/p2p-fullblocktest.py (935 estimated lines of code)
src/qt/guiutil.cpp (926 estimated lines of code)
src/rpc/mining.cpp (920 estimated lines of code)
test/functional/test_framework/script.py (890 estimated lines of code)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (886 estimated lines of code)
src/policy/fees.cpp (882 estimated lines of code)
src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (852 estimated lines of code)
src/serialize.h (821 estimated lines of code)
src/wallet/walletdb.cpp (820 estimated lines of code)
src/secp256k1/src/scalar_4x64_impl.h (810 estimated lines of code)
test/functional/p2p-compactblocks.py (795 estimated lines of code)
src/util.cpp (794 estimated lines of code)
src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (788 estimated lines of code)
src/tinyformat.h (766 estimated lines of code)
src/test/coins_tests.cpp (738 estimated lines of code)
src/qt/transactiontablemodel.cpp (732 estimated lines of code)
src/net.h (721 estimated lines of code)
src/qt/walletmodel.cpp (720 estimated lines of code)
src/qt/paymentserver.cpp (715 estimated lines of code)
src/test/transaction_tests.cpp (704 estimated lines of code)
src/netaddress.cpp (704 estimated lines of code)
src/secp256k1/src/scalar_8x32_impl.h (684 estimated lines of code)
src/netbase.cpp (682 estimated lines of code)
src/utilstrencodings.cpp (678 estimated lines of code)
src/qt/coincontroldialog.cpp (655 estimated lines of code)
src/wallet/db.cpp (651 estimated lines of code)
src/rpc/net.cpp (635 estimated lines of code)
src/rpc/misc.cpp (625 estimated lines of code)
src/streams.h (617 estimated lines of code)
src/torcontrol.cpp (615 estimated lines of code)
src/script/script.h (611 estimated lines of code)
src/qt/bitcoin.cpp (608 estimated lines of code)
test/functional/fundrawtransaction.py (601 estimated lines of code)
src/httpserver.cpp (595 estimated lines of code)
src/rest.cpp (590 estimated lines of code)
src/qt/transactionview.cpp (578 estimated lines of code)
src/wallet/test/wallet_tests.cpp (568 estimated lines of code)
src/secp256k1/src/secp256k1.c (563 estimated lines of code)
test/functional/segwit.py (561 estimated lines of code)
src/test/arith_uint256_tests.cpp (554 estimated lines of code)
contrib/devtools/copyright_header.py (537 estimated lines of code)
src/test/util_tests.cpp (534 estimated lines of code)
src/rpc/server.cpp (531 estimated lines of code)
src/txmempool.h (522 estimated lines of code)
src/secp256k1/src/group_impl.h (511 estimated lines of code)
src/test/mempool_tests.cpp (507 estimated lines of code)
src/prevector.h (487 estimated lines of code)
src/addrman.h (465 estimated lines of code)
src/secp256k1/src/field_5x52_impl.h (457 estimated lines of code)
src/chain.h (423 estimated lines of code)
src/qt/test/paymentrequestdata.h (410 estimated lines of code)
src/secp256k1/src/field_5x52_asm_impl.h (371 estimated lines of code)
src/secp256k1/src/modules/recovery/tests_impl.h (353 estimated lines of code)
src/secp256k1/src/ecmult_impl.h (331 estimated lines of code)
src/primitives/transaction.h (328 estimated lines of code)
src/wallet/db.h (312 estimated lines of code)

The following files have an elevated cyclomatic complexity (in order of severity)

src/validation.cpp (1570 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (1543 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/net_processing.cpp (1178 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/net.cpp (921 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/script/interpreter.cpp (919 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (843 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/init.cpp (683 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/db_impl.cc (511 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/version_set.cc (498 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/secp256k1/src/tests.c (469 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/test_framework/mininode.py (411 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (385 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (365 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/db_bench.cc (359 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/db_test.cc (356 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/transactiontablemodel.cpp (349 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/netbase.cpp (344 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/netaddress.cpp (342 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/txmempool.cpp (340 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/wallet/walletdb.cpp (322 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/utilstrencodings.cpp (305 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/policy/fees.cpp (303 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (275 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (255 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/torcontrol.cpp (254 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/rpc/mining.cpp (253 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/addrman.cpp (248 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/univalue/lib/univalue_read.cpp (242 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/paymentserver.cpp (231 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/util.cpp (230 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/doc/bench/db_bench_sqlite3.cc (229 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/guiutil.cpp (228 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/p2p-segwit.py (222 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/optionsmodel.cpp (222 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/rest.cpp (220 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (217 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/wallet/db.cpp (214 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/httpserver.cpp (201 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (199 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/doc/bench/db_bench_tree_db.cc (195 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/test_framework/script.py (194 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/util/env_posix.cc (192 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/p2p-compactblocks.py (180 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/table/table_test.cc (178 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/script/script.cpp (176 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/script/sign.cpp (174 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/test_framework/util.py (171 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/segwit.py (169 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/test/coins_tests.cpp (167 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/coincontroldialog.cpp (166 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (161 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/script/standard.cpp (156 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/rpc/server.cpp (151 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/rpc/misc.cpp (149 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/bip68-112-113-p2p.py (146 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/univalue/lib/univalue.cpp (145 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/bitcoinstrings.cpp (142 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/transactiondesc.cpp (137 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/bitcoin-cli.cpp (135 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/fundrawtransaction.py (131 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/walletmodel.cpp (131 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/pubkey.cpp (128 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/txdb.cpp (127 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/rpc/net.cpp (127 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/repair.cc (126 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/script/script_error.cpp (125 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/secp256k1/src/secp256k1.c (124 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/test_framework/comptool.py (123 in cyclomatic complexity)
contrib/devtools/copyright_header.py (122 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/policy/policy.cpp (120 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/consensus/tx_verify.cpp (119 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/secp256k1/src/bench_internal.c (118 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/test_framework/test_framework.py (114 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/util/env_win.cc (111 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/version_edit.cc (111 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/log_reader.cc (110 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/fault_injection_test.cc (108 in cyclomatic complexity)
contrib/linearize/linearize-data.py (108 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/addresstablemodel.cpp (107 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/test_runner.py (106 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/importmulti.py (106 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/wallet/crypter.cpp (106 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/test/script_tests.cpp (105 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/coins.cpp (104 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/base58.cpp (104 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/miner.cpp (102 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/test/transaction_tests.cpp (100 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/test/test_bitcoin_fuzzy.cpp (99 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/db_iter.cc (98 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/random.cpp (97 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/sendheaders.py (95 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/wallet/feebumper.cpp (95 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/bitcoinunits.cpp (95 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/arith_uint256.cpp (94 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/helpers/memenv/memenv.cc (92 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/support/lockedpool.cpp (91 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/transactionview.cpp (89 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/table/block.cc (89 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/skiplist_test.cc (89 in cyclomatic complexity)
contrib/devtools/security-check.py (87 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/rest.py (86 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/key.cpp (85 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/script/ismine.cpp (84 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/table/table.cc (84 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/bloom.cpp (84 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/blockencodings.cpp (84 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/compressor.cpp (82 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/wallet.py (81 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/recentrequeststablemodel.cpp (81 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/pruning.py (80 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/util/cache.cc (79 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/proxy_test.py (76 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/transactionrecord.cpp (76 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/paymentrequestplus.cpp (76 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/merkleblock.cpp (76 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/core_read.cpp (75 in cyclomatic complexity)
contrib/devtools/update-translations.py (75 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/secp256k1/contrib/lax_der_parsing.c (74 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/secp256k1/src/tests_exhaustive.c (73 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/notificator.cpp (73 in cyclomatic complexity)
contrib/devtools/github-merge.py (73 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/test/cuckoocache_tests.cpp (72 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/util/coding.cc (72 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/httprpc.cpp (72 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/core_write.cpp (72 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/p2p-fullblocktest.py (71 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/askpassphrasedialog.cpp (71 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/table/merger.cc (71 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/clientmodel.cpp (70 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/versionbits.cpp (69 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/bitcoin.cpp (69 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/table/table_builder.cc (69 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/replace-by-fee.py (68 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/test/checkqueue_tests.cpp (68 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/peertablemodel.cpp (68 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/crypto/ctaes/ctaes.c (68 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/chain.cpp (68 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/test/versionbits_tests.cpp (64 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/recovery_test.cc (64 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/dumpfile.cc (62 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/smartfees.py (61 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/consensus/merkle.cpp (61 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/filename.cc (60 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/addressbookpage.cpp (59 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/bip68-sequence.py (58 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/c.cc (58 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/import-rescan.py (57 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/dbcrash.py (57 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/bip9-softforks.py (57 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/qt/signverifymessagedialog.cpp (57 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/listtransactions.py (56 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/univalue/lib/univalue_write.cpp (56 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/blockchain.py (55 in cyclomatic complexity)
contrib/linearize/linearize-hashes.py (55 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/test/prevector_tests.cpp (54 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/test/policyestimator_tests.cpp (54 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/db/log_test.cc (54 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/test_framework/key.py (53 in cyclomatic complexity)
test/functional/mempool_packages.py (52 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/test/base58_tests.cpp (51 in cyclomatic complexity)
src/leveldb/table/two_level_iterator.cc (51 in cyclomatic complexity)

The following files have an elevated cyclomatic complexity density (in order of severity)

src/script/script_error.cpp (1.374 in cyclomatic complexity density)

The following repsonsibilties, by author, were found in the current revision of the repository (comments are exluded from the line count, if possible).

21E14 is mostly responsible for

src/validation.cpp (12 eloc)
src/txmempool.cpp (2 eloc)
src/chain.cpp (2 eloc)
src/validation.h (1 eloc)
src/random.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/peertablemodel.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/guiutil.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/bantablemodel.cpp (1 eloc)
src/net.cpp (1 eloc)
src/chain.h (1 eloc)

Abraham Jewowich is mostly responsible for

src/base58.cpp (2 eloc)

Adam Weiss is mostly responsible for

src/util.cpp (44 eloc)
src/init.cpp (40 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (1 eloc)
src/util.h (1 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (1 eloc)
src/dbwrapper.cpp (1 eloc)

Ahmad Kazi is mostly responsible for

src/fs.h (1 eloc)

Akio Nakamura is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (1 eloc)

Alex Morcos is mostly responsible for

src/policy/fees.cpp (855 eloc)
test/functional/bip68-112-113-p2p.py (343 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (181 eloc)
src/policy/fees.h (178 eloc)
src/rpc/mining.cpp (144 eloc)
test/functional/smartfees.py (131 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (122 eloc)
src/test/policyestimator_tests.cpp (122 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (118 eloc)
test/functional/segwit.py (103 eloc)

Alex van der Peet is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/net.cpp (13 eloc)

Alexander Kjeldaas is mostly responsible for

src/threadsafety.h (43 eloc)
src/sync.h (20 eloc)

Alexander Regueiro is mostly responsible for

src/util.cpp (1 eloc)

Alexey Vesnin is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/db.cpp (1 eloc)

Allan Doensen is mostly responsible for

src/qt/guiutil.cpp (8 eloc)

Alon Muroch is mostly responsible for

test/functional/receivedby.py (67 eloc)

Anditto Heristyo is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (9 eloc)
src/rpc/mining.cpp (2 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (1 eloc)

Andrew Chow is mostly responsible for

src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (46 eloc)
test/functional/wallet-encryption.py (40 eloc)
test/functional/multi_rpc.py (30 eloc)
src/rpc/misc.cpp (28 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/util.py (25 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (25 eloc)
contrib/filter-lcov.py (24 eloc)
src/rpc/mining.cpp (23 eloc)
src/core_read.cpp (23 eloc)
test/functional/signmessages.py (20 eloc)

Andrew Poelstra is mostly responsible for

src/init.cpp (11 eloc)
src/key.h (2 eloc)
src/key.cpp (2 eloc)

Andrey is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (7 eloc)
src/qt/optionsmodel.cpp (3 eloc)
src/test/rpc_tests.cpp (2 eloc)

Andriy Voskoboinyk is mostly responsible for

src/compat/endian.h (2 eloc)

Andy Alness is mostly responsible for

src/script/standard.cpp (13 eloc)

Arne Brutschy is mostly responsible for

src/util.cpp (3 eloc)

Ashley Holman is mostly responsible for

src/qt/peertablemodel.cpp (146 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (76 eloc)
src/test/mempool_tests.cpp (64 eloc)
src/txmempool.h (49 eloc)
src/qt/peertablemodel.h (43 eloc)
src/qt/guiutil.cpp (43 eloc)
src/qt/bantablemodel.cpp (20 eloc)
src/txmempool.cpp (17 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (15 eloc)
src/qt/bantablemodel.h (12 eloc)

Awemany is mostly responsible for

src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (6 eloc)

Benedict Chan is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)

Bob McElrath is mostly responsible for

contrib/zmq/zmq_sub3.4.py (74 eloc)
contrib/zmq/zmq_sub.py (65 eloc)
test/functional/p2p-segwit.py (29 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/mininode.py (2 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/blocktools.py (1 eloc)

Brandon Dahler is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/walletdb.cpp (69 eloc)
src/util.cpp (31 eloc)
src/wallet/walletdb.h (28 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.h (25 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (22 eloc)
src/net.h (20 eloc)
src/streams.h (19 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (17 eloc)
src/serialize.h (16 eloc)
src/net.cpp (15 eloc)

Bryan Bishop is mostly responsible for

test/functional/test_framework/util.py (4 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/test_framework.py (1 eloc)

BtcDrak is mostly responsible for

src/validation.cpp (20 eloc)
src/script/interpreter.cpp (14 eloc)
test/functional/p2p-fullblocktest.py (11 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (9 eloc)
test/functional/p2p-segwit.py (6 eloc)
test/functional/bip68-112-113-p2p.py (6 eloc)
src/qt/clientmodel.cpp (6 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/script.py (4 eloc)
src/test/hash_tests.cpp (3 eloc)
src/primitives/transaction.h (3 eloc)

Casey Rodarmor is mostly responsible for

test/functional/test_framework/key.py (195 eloc)
test/functional/p2p-fullblocktest.py (133 eloc)
src/test/limitedmap_tests.cpp (70 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/comptool.py (53 eloc)
src/test/reverselock_tests.cpp (46 eloc)
src/reverselock.h (21 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/blockstore.py (15 eloc)
test/functional/bipdersig-p2p.py (15 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/mininode.py (12 eloc)
src/init.cpp (12 eloc)

Chris Moore is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/test/wallet_tests.cpp (134 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (51 eloc)
test/functional/fundrawtransaction.py (47 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (25 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.h (21 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/util.py (7 eloc)
src/util.cpp (6 eloc)
src/test/key_tests.cpp (5 eloc)
src/net.cpp (3 eloc)
src/base58.cpp (3 eloc)

Chris Stewart is mostly responsible for

src/test/script_tests.cpp (3 eloc)

Chris Wheeler is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/test/merkle_tests.cpp (1 eloc)

Christian von Roques is mostly responsible for

src/test/base58_tests.cpp (5 eloc)
src/test/arith_uint256_tests.cpp (4 eloc)
src/arith_uint256.cpp (1 eloc)

Chuck is mostly responsible for

src/support/lockedpool.cpp (1 eloc)

Clark Gaebel is mostly responsible for

src/test/util_tests.cpp (17 eloc)
src/test/timedata_tests.cpp (1 eloc)
src/sync.h (1 eloc)

Corinne Dashjr is mostly responsible for

src/qt/sendcoinsentry.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/optionsdialog.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/coincontroldialog.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/askpassphrasedialog.cpp (1 eloc)

Cory Fields is mostly responsible for

src/net.cpp (622 eloc)
src/net.h (263 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (231 eloc)
src/wallet/test/crypto_tests.cpp (183 eloc)
src/test/scriptnum_tests.cpp (164 eloc)
src/test/netbase_tests.cpp (153 eloc)
src/script/script.h (137 eloc)
src/crypto/aes.cpp (133 eloc)
src/streams.h (118 eloc)
src/script/interpreter.cpp (116 eloc)

Cozz Lovan is mostly responsible for

src/qt/coincontroldialog.cpp (515 eloc)
src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (267 eloc)
src/qt/walletmodel.cpp (129 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (108 eloc)
src/qt/recentrequeststablemodel.cpp (80 eloc)
src/qt/coincontroldialog.h (79 eloc)
src/qt/transactionview.cpp (63 eloc)
src/qt/receivecoinsdialog.cpp (60 eloc)
src/wallet/coincontrol.h (47 eloc)
src/qt/walletmodel.h (42 eloc)

CryptAxe is mostly responsible for

src/policy/fees.cpp (1 eloc)

Dagur Valberg Johannsson is mostly responsible for

test/functional/p2p-compactblocks.py (2 eloc)

Daira Hopwood is mostly responsible for

src/qt/walletmodel.h (1 eloc)
src/qt/walletmodel.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (1 eloc)

Dan Helfman is mostly responsible for

src/net.cpp (3 eloc)

Daniel Cousens is mostly responsible for

src/primitives/transaction.h (5 eloc)
src/init.cpp (3 eloc)
src/torcontrol.cpp (2 eloc)
src/test/rpc_tests.cpp (2 eloc)
src/rpc/client.cpp (2 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (2 eloc)
src/httprpc.cpp (2 eloc)
src/bitcoin-cli.cpp (2 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (1 eloc)

Daniel Kraft is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (51 eloc)
test/functional/getchaintips.py (37 eloc)
src/rest.cpp (30 eloc)
test/functional/receivedby.py (23 eloc)
src/rpc/server.cpp (22 eloc)
src/bitcoin-cli.cpp (19 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/test_framework.py (16 eloc)
src/test/univalue_tests.cpp (15 eloc)
test/functional/listtransactions.py (11 eloc)
src/wallet/crypter.cpp (11 eloc)

David Hill is mostly responsible for

src/script/script.h (5 eloc)
src/script/interpreter.cpp (3 eloc)
src/script/script.cpp (1 eloc)
src/netaddress.cpp (1 eloc)

David Joel Schwartz is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/server.cpp (3 eloc)

David Serrano is mostly responsible for

src/init.cpp (1 eloc)

Denis Lukianov is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (1 eloc)

Derek701 is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)

Dimitris Tsapakidis is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/net.cpp (8 eloc)
test/functional/rest.py (5 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (2 eloc)
test/functional/bumpfee.py (1 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (1 eloc)

Doug is mostly responsible for

contrib/linearize/linearize-hashes.py (25 eloc)
contrib/linearize/linearize-data.py (19 eloc)

Douglas Roark is mostly responsible for

contrib/linearize/linearize-data.py (17 eloc)
src/net.cpp (1 eloc)

Dwayne C. Litzenberger is mostly responsible for

src/utilstrencodings.cpp (2 eloc)

Dylan Noblesmith is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (4 eloc)
src/qt/walletmodel.h (4 eloc)
src/qt/askpassphrasedialog.cpp (4 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.h (3 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (3 eloc)
src/qt/walletmodel.cpp (3 eloc)
src/support/allocators/secure.h (2 eloc)
src/wallet/crypter.h (1 eloc)
src/wallet/crypter.cpp (1 eloc)

ENikS is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/wallet.cpp (3 eloc)
src/dbwrapper.h (3 eloc)
src/core_read.cpp (3 eloc)
src/util.cpp (2 eloc)
src/txdb.cpp (2 eloc)
src/base58.cpp (2 eloc)
src/wallet/db.cpp (1 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (1 eloc)
src/test/scriptnum10.h (1 eloc)
src/test/crypto_tests.cpp (1 eloc)

Earlz is mostly responsible for

src/txdb.cpp (19 eloc)

Eric Lombrozo is mostly responsible for

src/qt/walletview.cpp (105 eloc)
src/qt/walletframe.cpp (101 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (42 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (34 eloc)
src/qt/walletview.h (31 eloc)
src/qt/walletframe.h (29 eloc)
src/rpc/server.cpp (26 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (26 eloc)
src/primitives/block.h (26 eloc)
src/consensus/tx_verify.cpp (26 eloc)

Eric R. Schulz is mostly responsible for

src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (2 eloc)

Eric Shaw is mostly responsible for

src/qt/transactiontablemodel.cpp (28 eloc)
src/qt/transactionview.cpp (9 eloc)
src/qt/transactionview.h (1 eloc)
src/qt/transactiontablemodel.h (1 eloc)

Eric Shaw Jr is mostly responsible for

src/qt/guiutil.cpp (14 eloc)
src/qt/optionsdialog.cpp (10 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (3 eloc)
src/qt/guiutil.h (2 eloc)
src/qt/optionsdialog.h (1 eloc)

Ethan Heilman is mostly responsible for

src/test/addrman_tests.cpp (181 eloc)
src/net.cpp (25 eloc)
src/test/net_tests.cpp (19 eloc)
src/addrman.cpp (14 eloc)
src/net.h (2 eloc)
src/addrman.h (2 eloc)

EthanHeilman is mostly responsible for

src/test/addrman_tests.cpp (117 eloc)
src/test/net_tests.cpp (106 eloc)
src/addrman.h (6 eloc)
src/addrman.cpp (5 eloc)
src/addrdb.cpp (3 eloc)
src/net.cpp (1 eloc)

Fabian Raetz is mostly responsible for

src/compat.h (3 eloc)

Federico Bond is mostly responsible for

src/qt/notificator.cpp (2 eloc)
src/test/scriptnum10.h (1 eloc)

Flavien Charlon is mostly responsible for

src/test/transaction_tests.cpp (2 eloc)

Forrest Voight is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/mining.cpp (10 eloc)
src/miner.h (3 eloc)
src/test/miner_tests.cpp (1 eloc)
src/miner.cpp (1 eloc)

Francesco 'makevoid' Canessa is mostly responsible for

src/qt/receiverequestdialog.cpp (17 eloc)
src/qt/receiverequestdialog.h (1 eloc)
src/qt/guiconstants.h (1 eloc)

Gavin Andresen is mostly responsible for

src/qt/paymentserver.cpp (366 eloc)
src/qt/test/paymentrequestdata.h (276 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (273 eloc)
src/test/script_tests.cpp (250 eloc)
src/test/script_P2SH_tests.cpp (229 eloc)
src/test/multisig_tests.cpp (181 eloc)
src/qt/paymentrequestplus.cpp (157 eloc)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (146 eloc)
src/test/getarg_tests.cpp (137 eloc)
src/wallet/walletdb.cpp (132 eloc)

Geoffrey Tsui is mostly responsible for

src/validation.cpp (3 eloc)
src/validation.h (1 eloc)
src/init.cpp (1 eloc)

Giel van Schijndel is mostly responsible for

src/protocol.cpp (63 eloc)
src/protocol.h (51 eloc)
src/util.cpp (12 eloc)
src/serialize.h (5 eloc)
src/wallet/db.h (2 eloc)
src/script/interpreter.cpp (2 eloc)
src/init.cpp (2 eloc)
src/warnings.cpp (1 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/util.h (1 eloc)

Gregory Maxwell is mostly responsible for

src/net_processing.cpp (125 eloc)
src/net.cpp (117 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (82 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (75 eloc)
src/util.cpp (62 eloc)
src/warnings.cpp (45 eloc)
src/util.h (39 eloc)
src/init.cpp (34 eloc)
src/rpc/mining.cpp (26 eloc)
test/functional/blockchain.py (23 eloc)

Gregory Sanders is mostly responsible for

test/functional/importprunedfunds.py (81 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (61 eloc)
test/functional/multi_rpc.py (57 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (49 eloc)
src/httprpc.cpp (41 eloc)
share/rpcuser/rpcuser.py (33 eloc)
src/wallet/walletdb.cpp (29 eloc)
src/test/miner_tests.cpp (28 eloc)
test/functional/wallet.py (17 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (14 eloc)

Haakon Nilsen is mostly responsible for

src/qt/receivecoinsdialog.cpp (7 eloc)
src/qt/receivecoinsdialog.h (1 eloc)

Hampus Sjöberg is mostly responsible for

src/primitives/transaction.cpp (5 eloc)
src/primitives/transaction.h (2 eloc)

Han Lin Yap is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (3 eloc)

HarryWu is mostly responsible for

src/validation.cpp (1 eloc)

Hector Jusforgues is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (1 eloc)

Huang Le is mostly responsible for

src/netbase.cpp (3 eloc)
src/netaddress.cpp (3 eloc)

Ian Kelling is mostly responsible for

src/init.cpp (1 eloc)
src/bitcoin-cli.cpp (1 eloc)

Ivo van der Sangen is mostly responsible for

src/compat.h (1 eloc)

J Ross Nicoll is mostly responsible for

src/test/pow_tests.cpp (43 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (21 eloc)
src/qt/paymentserver.cpp (8 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (5 eloc)
src/base58.cpp (5 eloc)
src/pow.cpp (4 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (3 eloc)
src/qt/guiutil.cpp (3 eloc)
src/policy/feerate.cpp (3 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (2 eloc)

JaSK is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/wallet.cpp (92 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (38 eloc)
src/qt/transactiondesc.cpp (24 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.h (18 eloc)
src/qt/walletmodel.cpp (18 eloc)
src/qt/transactionrecord.cpp (16 eloc)
src/qt/overviewpage.cpp (14 eloc)
src/script/ismine.cpp (5 eloc)
src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (4 eloc)
src/script/ismine.h (3 eloc)

Jack Grigg is mostly responsible for

src/test/torcontrol_tests.cpp (173 eloc)
src/torcontrol.cpp (45 eloc)

James Evans is mostly responsible for

src/net.cpp (3 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (1 eloc)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (1 eloc)

James O'Beirne is mostly responsible for

src/test/dbwrapper_tests.cpp (133 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/coverage.py (81 eloc)
test/functional/test_runner.py (75 eloc)
src/test/streams_tests.cpp (58 eloc)
test/functional/blockchain.py (46 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/util.py (39 eloc)
src/dbwrapper.cpp (30 eloc)
src/dbwrapper.h (15 eloc)
src/streams.h (14 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/test_framework.py (8 eloc)

Jameson Lopp is mostly responsible for

src/init.cpp (3 eloc)
src/rpc/mining.cpp (1 eloc)

Janne Pulkkinen is mostly responsible for

src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/receivecoinsdialog.cpp (1 eloc)

Jeff Garzik is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (489 eloc)
src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (352 eloc)
src/test/univalue_tests.cpp (255 eloc)
src/wallet/walletdb.cpp (197 eloc)
src/zmq/zmqpublishnotifier.cpp (141 eloc)
src/rest.cpp (134 eloc)
src/zmq/zmqnotificationinterface.cpp (131 eloc)
contrib/linearize/linearize-data.py (130 eloc)
src/net.cpp (105 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (99 eloc)

Jeremy Rubin is mostly responsible for

src/test/checkqueue_tests.cpp (372 eloc)
src/test/cuckoocache_tests.cpp (252 eloc)
src/cuckoocache.h (180 eloc)
src/bench/checkqueue.cpp (82 eloc)
src/test/prevector_tests.cpp (34 eloc)
src/bench/prevector_destructor.cpp (31 eloc)
src/net.h (30 eloc)
src/script/sigcache.cpp (14 eloc)
src/script/sigcache.h (11 eloc)
src/checkqueue.h (11 eloc)

Jiaxing Wang is mostly responsible for

src/base58.cpp (7 eloc)

Jimmy Song is mostly responsible for

src/test/addrman_tests.cpp (63 eloc)
test/functional/net.py (39 eloc)
src/test/amount_tests.cpp (35 eloc)
test/functional/wallet-accounts.py (29 eloc)
test/functional/blockchain.py (24 eloc)
test/functional/wallet.py (20 eloc)
src/test/net_tests.cpp (11 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/blocktools.py (6 eloc)
test/functional/p2p-segwit.py (4 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/mininode.py (2 eloc)

Joao Fonseca is mostly responsible for

test/functional/wallet.py (27 eloc)
test/functional/listtransactions.py (25 eloc)
test/functional/receivedby.py (7 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/util.py (6 eloc)

Joel Kaartinen is mostly responsible for

src/qt/sendcoinsentry.cpp (1 eloc)

JoelKatz is mostly responsible for

src/utilstrencodings.cpp (69 eloc)

John Newbery is mostly responsible for

test/functional/test_framework/test_framework.py (243 eloc)
test/functional/test_runner.py (218 eloc)
test/functional/assumevalid.py (151 eloc)
test/functional/example_test.py (137 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/mininode.py (132 eloc)
test/functional/p2p-compactblocks.py (102 eloc)
test/functional/combine_logs.py (94 eloc)
src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (94 eloc)
test/util/bitcoin-util-test.py (90 eloc)
test/functional/mining.py (83 eloc)

Johnathan Corgan is mostly responsible for

src/init.cpp (14 eloc)

Johnson Lau is mostly responsible for

test/functional/segwit.py (301 eloc)
src/test/script_tests.cpp (85 eloc)
test/functional/nulldummy.py (81 eloc)
test/functional/p2p-segwit.py (78 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/address.py (63 eloc)
src/policy/policy.cpp (40 eloc)
src/script/interpreter.cpp (30 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/key.py (22 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (11 eloc)
src/policy/policy.h (10 eloc)

Jon Lund Steffensen is mostly responsible for

src/qt/clientmodel.cpp (28 eloc)
src/net.cpp (25 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (16 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (15 eloc)
src/rpc/net.cpp (12 eloc)
src/qt/clientmodel.h (4 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.h (3 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.h (3 eloc)
src/ui_interface.h (2 eloc)
src/net.h (2 eloc)

Jonas Nick is mostly responsible for

src/test/sigopcount_tests.cpp (113 eloc)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (1 eloc)
src/consensus/tx_verify.h (1 eloc)

Jonas Schnelli is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (381 eloc)
test/functional/fundrawtransaction.py (373 eloc)
src/univalue/lib/univalue_read.cpp (334 eloc)
src/univalue/lib/univalue.cpp (327 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (316 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (281 eloc)
src/univalue/lib/univalue_escapes.h (233 eloc)
src/univalue/include/univalue.h (225 eloc)
test/functional/rest.py (197 eloc)
src/rest.cpp (196 eloc)

Jordan Lewis is mostly responsible for

src/validation.h (2 eloc)
src/wallet/db.cpp (1 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (1 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (1 eloc)
src/net.cpp (1 eloc)

Jorge Timón is mostly responsible for

src/validation.cpp (155 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (102 eloc)
src/util.h (66 eloc)
src/chainparams.cpp (53 eloc)
src/init.cpp (51 eloc)
src/test/util_tests.cpp (45 eloc)
src/net.cpp (42 eloc)
src/txmempool.cpp (38 eloc)
src/test/main_tests.cpp (37 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (37 eloc)

Josh Lehan is mostly responsible for

src/net_processing.cpp (40 eloc)
src/rpc/net.cpp (12 eloc)
src/net.cpp (12 eloc)
src/net.h (5 eloc)
src/init.cpp (5 eloc)

João Barbosa is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (41 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (26 eloc)
test/functional/fundrawtransaction.py (14 eloc)
src/rpc/server.cpp (10 eloc)
src/zmq/zmqnotificationinterface.cpp (8 eloc)
src/base58.cpp (8 eloc)
src/uint256.h (5 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.h (3 eloc)
src/wallet/db.h (2 eloc)
src/wallet/coincontrol.h (2 eloc)

Julian Haight is mostly responsible for

src/qt/paymentserver.cpp (1 eloc)

Kamil Domanski is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/wallet.h (18 eloc)
src/protocol.h (15 eloc)
src/primitives/block.h (13 eloc)
src/primitives/transaction.h (12 eloc)
src/blockencodings.h (10 eloc)
src/chain.h (9 eloc)
src/netaddress.h (8 eloc)
src/serialize.h (7 eloc)
src/rpc/net.cpp (7 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (6 eloc)

Kangmo is mostly responsible for

src/test/serialize_tests.cpp (4 eloc)

Karl-Johan Alm is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (123 eloc)
src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (80 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (79 eloc)
src/test/raii_event_tests.cpp (76 eloc)
src/test/rpc_tests.cpp (67 eloc)
test/functional/listsinceblock.py (54 eloc)
src/support/events.h (50 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (48 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (46 eloc)
src/rpc/misc.cpp (29 eloc)

Kaz Wesley is mostly responsible for

src/support/lockedpool.cpp (52 eloc)
src/indirectmap.h (40 eloc)
src/txmempool.cpp (17 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (14 eloc)
src/memusage.h (12 eloc)
src/test/prevector_tests.cpp (10 eloc)
src/test/allocator_tests.cpp (9 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (7 eloc)
src/prevector.h (4 eloc)
src/net.cpp (3 eloc)

Kewde is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/wallet.cpp (1 eloc)

Khalahan is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/rpc/misc.cpp (1 eloc)

Kosta Zertsekel is mostly responsible for

src/util.cpp (5 eloc)

Luca Venturini is mostly responsible for

src/init.cpp (41 eloc)
src/qt/utilitydialog.cpp (19 eloc)
src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (19 eloc)
src/util.cpp (15 eloc)
src/bitcoin-cli.cpp (6 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (4 eloc)
src/util.h (4 eloc)

Luke is mostly responsible for

src/test/key_tests.cpp (1 eloc)

Luke Dashjr is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (409 eloc)
src/rpc/mining.cpp (242 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (151 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (127 eloc)
src/test/miner_tests.cpp (125 eloc)
src/wallet/test/accounting_tests.cpp (99 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.h (74 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (74 eloc)
src/wallet/walletdb.cpp (72 eloc)
src/init.cpp (68 eloc)

Luv Khemani is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/server.cpp (11 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (11 eloc)
src/rpc/server.h (2 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.h (2 eloc)

Manuel Araoz is mostly responsible for

src/test/sighash_tests.cpp (75 eloc)

MarcoFalke is mostly responsible for

test/functional/test_framework/mininode.py (120 eloc)
contrib/devtools/clang-format-diff.py (102 eloc)
src/univalue/lib/univalue_read.cpp (83 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/util.py (80 eloc)
test/functional/test_runner.py (79 eloc)
test/functional/wallet.py (69 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (64 eloc)
test/functional/fundrawtransaction.py (63 eloc)
src/init.cpp (61 eloc)
test/functional/bip68-112-113-p2p.py (57 eloc)

Marcos Mayorga is mostly responsible for

src/primitives/transaction.h (2 eloc)

Marijn Stollenga is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (15 eloc)
src/rpc/misc.cpp (4 eloc)

Mario Dian is mostly responsible for

src/validation.cpp (42 eloc)

Mark Friedenbach is mostly responsible for

src/script/interpreter.cpp (26 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (22 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.h (21 eloc)
src/qt/walletmodel.h (15 eloc)
src/qt/walletmodel.cpp (15 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoinamountfield.cpp (14 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (11 eloc)
src/script/script.h (11 eloc)
src/qt/overviewpage.h (10 eloc)
src/miner.cpp (8 eloc)

Marko Bencun is mostly responsible for

src/net.cpp (43 eloc)
src/init.cpp (24 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoin.cpp (14 eloc)
src/net.h (5 eloc)
src/bitcoind.cpp (3 eloc)
src/util.cpp (2 eloc)
src/test/test_bitcoin_main.cpp (2 eloc)
src/wallet/db.cpp (1 eloc)
src/util.h (1 eloc)
src/qt/intro.cpp (1 eloc)

Masahiko Hyuga is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/net.cpp (1 eloc)

Matt is mostly responsible for

src/addrdb.h (1 eloc)

Matt Bogosian is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)

Matt Corallo is mostly responsible for

src/net_processing.cpp (1290 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (341 eloc)
src/test/bloom_tests.cpp (306 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (304 eloc)
src/test/blockencodings_tests.cpp (238 eloc)
src/net.cpp (198 eloc)
src/blockencodings.h (159 eloc)
src/blockencodings.cpp (147 eloc)
src/test/mempool_tests.cpp (117 eloc)
src/bloom.cpp (117 eloc)

Matt Quinn is mostly responsible for

src/net.h (1 eloc)
src/init.cpp (1 eloc)

Matthew King is mostly responsible for

src/bitcoind.cpp (8 eloc)
src/init.cpp (1 eloc)

Matthew Zipkin is mostly responsible for

src/versionbits.cpp (32 eloc)
test/functional/bip9-softforks.py (27 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (17 eloc)
src/versionbits.h (10 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (6 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (3 eloc)
test/functional/test_runner.py (2 eloc)
src/validation.h (1 eloc)

Micha is mostly responsible for

contrib/linearize/linearize-hashes.py (3 eloc)
contrib/linearize/linearize-data.py (1 eloc)

Michael Bauer is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (5 eloc)

Michael Hendricks is mostly responsible for

src/timedata.h (10 eloc)
src/util.cpp (5 eloc)
src/init.cpp (4 eloc)

Michael Rotarius is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (21 eloc)
src/rpc/net.cpp (7 eloc)

Mike Cassano is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (5 eloc)

Mike Hearn is mostly responsible for

src/leveldb/doc/bench/db_bench_sqlite3.cc (649 eloc)
src/leveldb/db/c.cc (571 eloc)
src/leveldb/db/c_test.c (372 eloc)
src/leveldb/db/version_edit.cc (259 eloc)
src/leveldb/table/table_builder.cc (240 eloc)
src/leveldb/util/coding.cc (182 eloc)
src/leveldb/table/merger.cc (178 eloc)
src/leveldb/db/version_set_test.cc (176 eloc)
src/leveldb/table/two_level_iterator.cc (172 eloc)
src/leveldb/util/histogram.cc (133 eloc)

Misbakh-Soloviev Vadim A is mostly responsible for

src/qt/transactionview.cpp (13 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoinstrings.cpp (4 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoin.cpp (3 eloc)
src/qt/coincontroldialog.cpp (2 eloc)

Mitchell Cash is mostly responsible for

share/qt/extract_strings_qt.py (1 eloc)

Murch is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/test/wallet_tests.cpp (8 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (3 eloc)

Mustafa is mostly responsible for

src/test/testutil.cpp (9 eloc)
src/test/testutil.h (6 eloc)
src/test/test_bitcoin.cpp (2 eloc)

Nick is mostly responsible for

src/test/rpc_tests.cpp (1 eloc)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (1 eloc)

Nick Bosma is mostly responsible for

src/qt/askpassphrasedialog.cpp (37 eloc)
src/qt/askpassphrasedialog.h (2 eloc)

Nicolas Benoit is mostly responsible for

src/validation.cpp (5 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (3 eloc)

NicolasDorier is mostly responsible for

test/functional/bip9-softforks.py (109 eloc)
src/test/transaction_tests.cpp (82 eloc)
src/dbwrapper.cpp (54 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (36 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.h (32 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (21 eloc)
test/functional/fundrawtransaction.py (17 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (17 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/test_framework.py (16 eloc)
src/script/script.cpp (7 eloc)

Nils Schneider is mostly responsible for

src/test/miner_tests.cpp (5 eloc)
src/test/policyestimator_tests.cpp (3 eloc)
src/test/mempool_tests.cpp (2 eloc)

Olivier Langlois is mostly responsible for

src/test/arith_uint256_tests.cpp (4 eloc)
src/utilstrencodings.cpp (3 eloc)
src/uint256.cpp (1 eloc)

Patrick Strateman is mostly responsible for

src/test/test_bitcoin_fuzzy.cpp (246 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (112 eloc)
src/net.cpp (91 eloc)
test/functional/wallet-accounts.py (69 eloc)
src/wallet/walletdb.cpp (36 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.h (17 eloc)
src/wallet/test/accounting_tests.cpp (14 eloc)
src/script/script.h (12 eloc)
src/key.cpp (10 eloc)
src/init.cpp (10 eloc)

Paul Georgiou is mostly responsible for

contrib/linearize/linearize-data.py (5 eloc)

Pavel Janík is mostly responsible for

src/torcontrol.cpp (34 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (28 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (27 eloc)
src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (23 eloc)
src/qt/walletview.cpp (22 eloc)
src/rest.cpp (20 eloc)
src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (20 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (19 eloc)
src/test/script_tests.cpp (18 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (16 eloc)

Pavel Vasin is mostly responsible for

src/qt/askpassphrasedialog.cpp (15 eloc)
src/qt/signverifymessagedialog.cpp (4 eloc)
src/net.cpp (4 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/askpassphrasedialog.h (1 eloc)

Pavlos Antoniou is mostly responsible for

src/arith_uint256.h (8 eloc)
src/net.h (2 eloc)
src/arith_uint256.cpp (2 eloc)

Pavol Rusnak is mostly responsible for

src/init.cpp (4 eloc)
src/net.h (3 eloc)
src/util.h (2 eloc)
src/rpc/net.cpp (1 eloc)
src/net.cpp (1 eloc)

Pedro Branco is mostly responsible for

test/functional/importmulti.py (309 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (295 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (45 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (40 eloc)
src/chain.cpp (5 eloc)
test/functional/bumpfee.py (1 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.h (1 eloc)
src/rpc/client.cpp (1 eloc)
src/chain.h (1 eloc)

Peter Todd is mostly responsible for

src/validation.cpp (71 eloc)
src/script/interpreter.cpp (62 eloc)
test/functional/bip65-cltv-p2p.py (54 eloc)
test/functional/replace-by-fee.py (50 eloc)
src/test/transaction_tests.cpp (32 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (31 eloc)
src/test/hash_tests.cpp (30 eloc)
test/functional/bip65-cltv.py (19 eloc)
src/test/miner_tests.cpp (14 eloc)
src/bloom.cpp (14 eloc)

Petter Reinholdtsen is mostly responsible for

src/qt/notificator.cpp (1 eloc)

Philip Kaufmann is mostly responsible for

src/qt/paymentserver.cpp (246 eloc)
src/qt/signverifymessagedialog.cpp (231 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (225 eloc)
src/qt/optionsmodel.cpp (195 eloc)
src/qt/optionsdialog.cpp (166 eloc)
src/qt/test/paymentrequestdata.h (134 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (134 eloc)
src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (106 eloc)
src/qt/guiutil.cpp (94 eloc)
src/init.cpp (75 eloc)

Pieter Wuille is mostly responsible for

src/secp256k1/src/tests.c (4013 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (1611 eloc)
src/secp256k1/src/field_10x26_impl.h (969 eloc)
src/secp256k1/src/scalar_4x64_impl.h (810 eloc)
src/test/script_tests.cpp (699 eloc)
src/secp256k1/src/scalar_8x32_impl.h (684 eloc)
src/secp256k1/src/secp256k1.c (559 eloc)
src/secp256k1/src/group_impl.h (497 eloc)
src/leveldb/db/fault_injection_test.cc (492 eloc)
src/crypto/ctaes/ctaes.c (478 eloc)

Puru is mostly responsible for

src/bitcoin-cli.cpp (1 eloc)

R E Broadley is mostly responsible for

src/net_processing.cpp (13 eloc)
src/init.cpp (5 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (4 eloc)
src/qt/guiutil.cpp (4 eloc)
src/chain.h (4 eloc)
src/qt/peertablemodel.cpp (3 eloc)
src/rpc/net.cpp (2 eloc)
src/dbwrapper.h (2 eloc)
src/util.h (1 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (1 eloc)

René Nyffenegger is mostly responsible for

src/test/dbwrapper_tests.cpp (5 eloc)

Ricardo Velhote is mostly responsible for

test/functional/uptime.py (22 eloc)
src/rpc/server.cpp (14 eloc)
src/util.cpp (6 eloc)
src/util.h (2 eloc)
test/functional/test_runner.py (1 eloc)
src/qt/clientmodel.cpp (1 eloc)

Richard Schwab is mostly responsible for

src/qt/transactionview.cpp (8 eloc)
src/qt/transactionview.h (1 eloc)

Rob Van Mieghem is mostly responsible for

src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (2 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.h (1 eloc)

Robert Backhaus is mostly responsible for

src/util.h (1 eloc)
src/compat.h (1 eloc)

Robert McLaughlin is mostly responsible for

src/bloom.cpp (1 eloc)

Roy Badami is mostly responsible for

src/qt/bitcoinunits.h (39 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoinunits.cpp (20 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoinamountfield.cpp (20 eloc)
src/qt/transactionview.cpp (15 eloc)
src/qt/transactiondesc.cpp (13 eloc)
src/qt/overviewpage.cpp (9 eloc)
src/qt/transactiontablemodel.cpp (4 eloc)
src/qt/transactionview.h (3 eloc)
src/qt/transactiontablemodel.h (3 eloc)
src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (3 eloc)

Ruben Dario Ponticelli is mostly responsible for

src/validation.cpp (4 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (2 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (2 eloc)
src/addrdb.cpp (2 eloc)
src/streams.h (1 eloc)

Rune K. Svendsen is mostly responsible for

src/qt/askpassphrasedialog.cpp (8 eloc)
src/init.cpp (3 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoin.cpp (1 eloc)

Russell Yanofsky is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/test/wallet_tests.cpp (305 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (237 eloc)
src/test/coins_tests.cpp (183 eloc)
src/qt/test/wallettests.cpp (169 eloc)
test/functional/import-rescan.py (149 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (74 eloc)
test/functional/importmulti.py (68 eloc)
src/bench/verify_script.cpp (54 eloc)
test/functional/pruning.py (49 eloc)
test/functional/bumpfee.py (46 eloc)

Rusty Russell is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (5 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/util.py (1 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/test_framework.py (1 eloc)
test/functional/bip9-softforks.py (1 eloc)

Ryan Havar is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)

S. Matthew English is mostly responsible for

src/test/bloom_tests.cpp (10 eloc)

Scott Ellis is mostly responsible for

src/qt/trafficgraphwidget.cpp (159 eloc)
src/qt/trafficgraphwidget.h (40 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (37 eloc)
src/qt/guiutil.cpp (37 eloc)
src/net.cpp (33 eloc)
src/qt/walletmodel.cpp (28 eloc)
src/qt/receiverequestdialog.cpp (23 eloc)
src/qt/receiverequestdialog.h (17 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (17 eloc)
src/qt/guiutil.h (13 eloc)

SergioDemianLerner is mostly responsible for

src/test/miner_tests.cpp (1 eloc)
src/pow.cpp (1 eloc)

Sev is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/net.cpp (1 eloc)

Shaul Kfir is mostly responsible for

src/validation.h (2 eloc)
src/consensus/validation.h (2 eloc)

Simon Males is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (1 eloc)

Spencer Lievens is mostly responsible for

src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (7 eloc)

Stanislas Marion is mostly responsible for

src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (15 eloc)

Stephane Glondu is mostly responsible for

src/qt/askpassphrasedialog.cpp (1 eloc)

Stephen is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/rpc/net.cpp (1 eloc)

Stuart Cardall is mostly responsible for

src/util.cpp (5 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoin.cpp (2 eloc)
src/bitcoind.cpp (2 eloc)
src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (2 eloc)
src/bitcoin-cli.cpp (2 eloc)
src/util.h (1 eloc)

Subo1978 is mostly responsible for

contrib/linearize/linearize-hashes.py (2 eloc)

Suhas Daftuar is mostly responsible for

test/functional/test_framework/mininode.py (1454 eloc)
test/functional/p2p-segwit.py (1388 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/script.py (873 eloc)
test/functional/p2p-compactblocks.py (649 eloc)
test/functional/sendheaders.py (403 eloc)
src/txmempool.cpp (357 eloc)
test/functional/replace-by-fee.py (337 eloc)
test/functional/bip68-sequence.py (266 eloc)
src/txmempool.h (216 eloc)
src/test/txvalidationcache_tests.cpp (205 eloc)

Tariq Bashir is mostly responsible for

src/util.cpp (2 eloc)

Teran McKinney is mostly responsible for

src/addrman.cpp (3 eloc)

TheLazieR Yip is mostly responsible for

src/qt/winshutdownmonitor.cpp (1 eloc)

Thomas Holenstein is mostly responsible for

src/test/arith_uint256_tests.cpp (296 eloc)
src/test/uint256_tests.cpp (112 eloc)
src/arith_uint256.h (3 eloc)

Thomas Kerin is mostly responsible for

src/script/bitcoinconsensus.cpp (14 eloc)
src/script/bitcoinconsensus.h (4 eloc)
src/test/script_tests.cpp (3 eloc)

Thomas Snider is mostly responsible for

src/init.cpp (14 eloc)
src/wallet/db.h (13 eloc)
src/netbase.cpp (9 eloc)
src/key.h (9 eloc)
src/util.cpp (5 eloc)
src/pubkey.h (5 eloc)
src/netbase.h (1 eloc)
src/net.cpp (1 eloc)

Thomas Zander is mostly responsible for

src/qt/utilitydialog.cpp (25 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (2 eloc)

Tom Harding is mostly responsible for

test/functional/txn_clone.py (69 eloc)
test/functional/txn_doublespend.py (41 eloc)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (9 eloc)
src/bloom.cpp (7 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (4 eloc)
src/test/bloom_tests.cpp (2 eloc)
src/bloom.h (2 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (1 eloc)

Tyler Hardin is mostly responsible for

src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (46 eloc)
src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.h (21 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (16 eloc)
src/qt/optionsdialog.cpp (14 eloc)
src/qt/optionsmodel.cpp (13 eloc)
src/qt/optionsmodel.h (4 eloc)
src/qt/walletmodel.cpp (2 eloc)
src/qt/optionsdialog.h (2 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.h (2 eloc)
src/qt/transactionview.cpp (1 eloc)

UdjinM6 is mostly responsible for

src/bitcoin-cli.cpp (15 eloc)
src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (12 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoin.cpp (7 eloc)
src/qt/rpcconsole.cpp (5 eloc)
src/bitcoind.cpp (3 eloc)

Vegard Nossum is mostly responsible for

src/test/script_tests.cpp (21 eloc)
src/test/test_bitcoin_main.cpp (3 eloc)
src/pubkey.h (2 eloc)
src/key.h (2 eloc)
src/test/uint256_tests.cpp (1 eloc)
src/test/arith_uint256_tests.cpp (1 eloc)

Venkatesh Srinivas is mostly responsible for

src/net.cpp (1 eloc)

Veres Lajos is mostly responsible for

test/functional/rest.py (1 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (1 eloc)
src/policy/fees.cpp (1 eloc)
src/netbase.cpp (1 eloc)
src/httprpc.cpp (1 eloc)

Vinnie Falco is mostly responsible for

src/leveldb/db/db_test.cc (1928 eloc)
src/leveldb/db/db_impl.cc (1291 eloc)
src/leveldb/db/version_set.cc (1229 eloc)
src/leveldb/db/db_bench.cc (896 eloc)
src/leveldb/util/env_win.cc (835 eloc)
src/leveldb/table/table_test.cc (832 eloc)
src/leveldb/util/env_posix.cc (521 eloc)
src/leveldb/doc/bench/db_bench_tree_db.cc (481 eloc)
src/leveldb/db/log_test.cc (478 eloc)
src/leveldb/helpers/memenv/memenv.cc (365 eloc)

Virgil Dupras is mostly responsible for

src/qt/macdockiconhandler.h (1 eloc)

Warren Togami is mostly responsible for

src/netbase.cpp (19 eloc)
src/clientversion.cpp (6 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (2 eloc)
src/version.h (2 eloc)
src/net.cpp (1 eloc)

Whit J is mostly responsible for

src/qt/askpassphrasedialog.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/addressbookpage.cpp (1 eloc)

William Yager is mostly responsible for

src/arith_uint256.h (1 eloc)

Witchspace is mostly responsible for

src/net.cpp (1 eloc)

Wladimir J. van der Laan is mostly responsible for

src/chainparamsseeds.h (1174 eloc)
src/tinyformat.h (766 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (677 eloc)
src/qt/transactiontablemodel.cpp (589 eloc)
src/httpserver.cpp (495 eloc)
src/torcontrol.cpp (490 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (483 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoin.cpp (397 eloc)
src/test/util_tests.cpp (379 eloc)
src/qt/addresstablemodel.cpp (372 eloc)

accraze is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/wallet.cpp (2 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)

adlawren is mostly responsible for

src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (8 eloc)

aideca is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (13 eloc)
test/functional/wallet-dump.py (4 eloc)

calebogden is mostly responsible for

contrib/devtools/security-check.py (1 eloc)

celil-kj is mostly responsible for

src/qt/transactionview.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/addressbookpage.cpp (1 eloc)

coblee is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/mining.cpp (27 eloc)

coderrr is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/wallet.cpp (66 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (14 eloc)
src/test/multisig_tests.cpp (4 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.h (1 eloc)

crowning- is mostly responsible for

src/qt/transactionview.cpp (1 eloc)

daniel is mostly responsible for

src/uint256.h (2 eloc)
src/random.cpp (1 eloc)

dexX7 is mostly responsible for

test/functional/signrawtransactions.py (89 eloc)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (31 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (8 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/test_framework.py (6 eloc)
src/util.cpp (3 eloc)
src/qt/test/test_main.cpp (2 eloc)
test/functional/wallet-accounts.py (1 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/util.py (1 eloc)
src/warnings.cpp (1 eloc)
src/test/test_bitcoin.cpp (1 eloc)

ditto-b is mostly responsible for

src/validation.cpp (2 eloc)
src/test/main_tests.cpp (1 eloc)

djpnewton is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (16 eloc)
src/rest.cpp (7 eloc)
test/functional/rest.py (2 eloc)

error10 is mostly responsible for

test/functional/pruning.py (1 eloc)

face is mostly responsible for

src/validation.cpp (4 eloc)
src/validation.h (1 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (1 eloc)

fanquake is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (9 eloc)
contrib/seeds/generate-seeds.py (6 eloc)
src/init.cpp (3 eloc)
contrib/devtools/copyright_header.py (2 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/netutil.py (1 eloc)
src/warnings.h (1 eloc)
src/warnings.cpp (1 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/validationinterface.h (1 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (1 eloc)

fcicq is mostly responsible for

src/net.cpp (3 eloc)
src/init.cpp (3 eloc)
src/script/ismine.cpp (1 eloc)
src/netbase.cpp (1 eloc)

fsb4000 is mostly responsible for

src/qt/transactionview.cpp (2 eloc)
src/qt/coincontroldialog.cpp (2 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/test_framework.py (1 eloc)
src/uint256.cpp (1 eloc)
src/rpc/misc.cpp (1 eloc)
src/crypto/ctaes/test.c (1 eloc)
src/blockencodings.cpp (1 eloc)

gavinandresen is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/walletdb.cpp (14 eloc)
src/script/script.cpp (5 eloc)
src/script/ismine.cpp (3 eloc)
src/wallet/walletdb.h (1 eloc)
src/consensus/tx_verify.h (1 eloc)

gubatron is mostly responsible for

src/qt/guiutil.cpp (100 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (47 eloc)
src/qt/guiutil.h (27 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.h (26 eloc)
src/qt/receivecoinsdialog.cpp (16 eloc)
src/qt/recentrequeststablemodel.cpp (15 eloc)
src/qt/transactionview.h (11 eloc)
src/qt/transactionview.cpp (11 eloc)
src/qt/receivecoinsdialog.h (10 eloc)
src/qt/optionsmodel.cpp (10 eloc)

isle2983 is mostly responsible for

contrib/devtools/copyright_header.py (533 eloc)

jloughry is mostly responsible for

src/torcontrol.cpp (1 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (1 eloc)
src/net.h (1 eloc)
src/net.cpp (1 eloc)

jonnynewbs is mostly responsible for

src/core_write.cpp (10 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (8 eloc)
src/rpc/mining.cpp (5 eloc)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (3 eloc)
src/rest.cpp (3 eloc)
src/txmempool.h (1 eloc)

jtimon is mostly responsible for

src/script/interpreter.cpp (140 eloc)
src/script/sign.cpp (72 eloc)
src/chain.h (59 eloc)
src/script/script.h (38 eloc)
src/primitives/transaction.h (34 eloc)
src/pow.cpp (27 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (25 eloc)
src/undo.h (25 eloc)
src/script/standard.cpp (19 eloc)
src/primitives/transaction.cpp (16 eloc)

justmoon is mostly responsible for

src/leveldb/port/port.h (2 eloc)

kirit93 is mostly responsible for

src/util.cpp (2 eloc)

kirkalx is mostly responsible for

src/net.cpp (6 eloc)

kjj2 is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/wallet.cpp (10 eloc)

kobake is mostly responsible for

src/bloom.cpp (2 eloc)
src/test/util_tests.cpp (1 eloc)

langerhans is mostly responsible for

src/qt/optionsdialog.cpp (1 eloc)

leijurv is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/wallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/init.cpp (1 eloc)

matthias is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/rpc/misc.cpp (1 eloc)

mb300sd is mostly responsible for

test/functional/test_framework/script.py (4 eloc)
src/test/script_tests.cpp (4 eloc)
test/functional/bip65-cltv-p2p.py (2 eloc)
src/script/script.h (2 eloc)
test/functional/decodescript.py (1 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (1 eloc)
src/script/script.cpp (1 eloc)

mrbandrews is mostly responsible for

test/functional/p2p-fullblocktest.py (692 eloc)
test/functional/bumpfee.py (194 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (169 eloc)
test/functional/pruning.py (149 eloc)
test/functional/walletbackup.py (148 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (66 eloc)
test/functional/wallet.py (54 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (42 eloc)
src/init.cpp (41 eloc)
src/wallet/feebumper.cpp (38 eloc)

mruddy is mostly responsible for

test/functional/decodescript.py (97 eloc)
src/test/versionbits_tests.cpp (60 eloc)
src/core_write.cpp (39 eloc)
src/versionbits.cpp (25 eloc)
src/test/script_tests.cpp (23 eloc)
src/test/rpc_tests.cpp (19 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (17 eloc)
src/bitcoin-tx.cpp (9 eloc)
test/functional/bip9-softforks.py (7 eloc)
src/netaddress.cpp (5 eloc)

p2k is mostly responsible for

src/qt/notificator.cpp (63 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (41 eloc)
src/qt/macdockiconhandler.h (24 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoinamountfield.cpp (16 eloc)
src/qt/transactionview.cpp (9 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.h (6 eloc)
src/qt/sendcoinsdialog.cpp (4 eloc)
src/qt/notificator.h (2 eloc)
src/qt/addressbookpage.cpp (2 eloc)
src/qt/sendcoinsentry.cpp (1 eloc)

peryaudo is mostly responsible for

src/bloom.cpp (2 eloc)

phantomcircuit is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/walletdb.cpp (1 eloc)

practicalswift is mostly responsible for

src/chainparams.cpp (27 eloc)
src/test/transaction_tests.cpp (20 eloc)
src/test/test_bitcoin_fuzzy.cpp (14 eloc)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (14 eloc)
src/test/netbase_tests.cpp (12 eloc)
src/wallet/wallet.cpp (11 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (11 eloc)
src/keystore.h (11 eloc)
src/core_write.cpp (10 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (9 eloc)

pryds is mostly responsible for

src/qt/bitcoinstrings.cpp (2 eloc)

ptschip is mostly responsible for

test/functional/test_runner.py (31 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/test_framework.py (2 eloc)
test/functional/receivedby.py (2 eloc)
test/functional/listtransactions.py (2 eloc)

rodasmith is mostly responsible for

src/warnings.cpp (2 eloc)

s_nakamoto is mostly responsible for

src/net.cpp (147 eloc)
src/script/interpreter.cpp (54 eloc)
src/script/script.h (45 eloc)
src/net_processing.cpp (45 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (34 eloc)
src/wallet/db.cpp (28 eloc)
src/script/script.cpp (20 eloc)
src/consensus/tx_verify.cpp (18 eloc)
src/warnings.cpp (14 eloc)
src/net.h (13 eloc)

shaolinfry is mostly responsible for

src/init.cpp (7 eloc)
src/chainparams.cpp (3 eloc)
src/chainparams.h (2 eloc)
test/functional/p2p-segwit.py (1 eloc)
test/functional/p2p-compactblocks.py (1 eloc)

shshshsh is mostly responsible for

src/init.cpp (1 eloc)

sinetek is mostly responsible for

src/util.cpp (6 eloc)
src/qt/optionsdialog.cpp (5 eloc)
src/wallet/coincontrol.h (2 eloc)
src/serialize.h (1 eloc)
src/qt/optionsdialog.h (1 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.h (1 eloc)
src/qt/bitcoingui.cpp (1 eloc)
src/hash.cpp (1 eloc)

sirius-m is mostly responsible for

src/script/interpreter.cpp (400 eloc)
src/serialize.h (281 eloc)
src/streams.h (233 eloc)
src/net.cpp (209 eloc)
src/arith_uint256.h (155 eloc)
src/wallet/db.h (135 eloc)
src/validation.cpp (130 eloc)
src/script/script.h (116 eloc)
src/script/script.cpp (112 eloc)
src/chain.h (81 eloc)

sje is mostly responsible for

src/wallet/rpcwallet.cpp (465 eloc)
src/rpc/rawtransaction.cpp (182 eloc)
src/rpc/blockchain.cpp (126 eloc)
src/rpc/mining.cpp (80 eloc)
src/rpc/net.cpp (63 eloc)
src/rpc/misc.cpp (63 eloc)
src/wallet/rpcdump.cpp (43 eloc)
src/rpc/server.cpp (12 eloc)
src/rpc/server.h (1 eloc)

tnaka is mostly responsible for

src/rpc/client.cpp (1 eloc)

tulip is mostly responsible for

src/timedata.cpp (2 eloc)

whythat is mostly responsible for

src/bench/base58.cpp (43 eloc)
test/functional/rpcbind_test.py (26 eloc)
test/functional/test_framework/util.py (9 eloc)
src/rpc/server.cpp (4 eloc)
test/functional/wallet-hd.py (2 eloc)
src/limitedmap.h (2 eloc)
src/keystore.cpp (1 eloc)

wodry is mostly responsible for

src/init.cpp (1 eloc)

xanatos is mostly responsible for

src/qt/transactiondesc.cpp (5 eloc)
src/test/multisig_tests.cpp (1 eloc)
src/qt/optionsmodel.h (1 eloc)

zathras-crypto is mostly responsible for

test/functional/fundrawtransaction.py (10 eloc)

ロハン ダル is mostly responsible for

src/bloom.h (4 eloc)
src/bloom.cpp (4 eloc)

The extensions below were found in the repository history (extensions used during statistical analysis are marked).

nsi ac fbp protocol pgp osx cc cfg pro pri sage unix mingw examples conf in linux-mingw diff txt plist if guess packages java sub xpm proto cert spec py hex ts desktop 1 pem json html 5 rc 9 8 include qrc yml css usage am openrc vc m4 bash-completion lintian-overrides fc manpages user rst patch php asm md c init service mm h mk po te s sh ui install svg cpp openrcconf strings