The extensions below were found in the repository history (extensions used during statistical analysis are marked).

nsi ac fbp protocol pgp osx cc cfg pro pri sage unix mingw examples conf in linux-mingw diff txt plist if guess packages java sub xpm proto cert spec py hex ts desktop 1 pem json html 5 rc 9 8 include qrc yml css usage am openrc vc m4 bash-completion lintian-overrides fc manpages user rst patch php asm md c init service mm h mk po te s sh ui install svg cpp openrcconf strings